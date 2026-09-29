Ghost Mod Menu for Halloween The Game
Information about cheat
Ghost for Halloween The Game — a functional mod menu for comfortable gameplay whether you play as a survivor or as Michael. The product combines a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings for FOV, Hitbox, Smooth, Humanize, Jitter, Deadzone, and reaction, as well as detailed ESP for survivors and the killer. Additionally, you can configure visibility checks, operating distance, and maximum aim speed. The visual part includes player ESP with boxes, names, skeletons, distance, lines, role, status, and health level, as well as arrows for targets outside the screen. A separate World ESP displays items, weapons, ammo, consumables, NPCs, doors, exits, hiding spots, and vehicles. For additional situational control, a customizable Radar Hack is included. The extra feature set includes Speed Hack, Fast Grab, and Max Bloodlust. There is Stream-Proof, Battle Mode, a custom crosshair, and a full configuration system. The menu supports Russian, English, and Chinese.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable – enables/disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Aim FOV – adjusts the target search area around the crosshair
- Show FOV – shows the target acquisition area as a circle
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Hitbox – allows selecting the body area to aim at (head, neck, body, arms, legs)
- Bone Mode – selects the method for determining the aim point
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot range (up to 500m)
- Humanize – enables natural-looking aim simulation
- Jitter – adds slight random movements while aiming
- Deadzone – sets an area with no aim correction
- Reaction Min – sets the minimum reaction delay
- Reaction Max – sets the maximum reaction delay
- Max Speed – limits the maximum aiming speed
ESP (Survivors, Killer)
- Enable – enables player ESP
- Box – displays a box around the player
- Name – shows the player's name
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Snapline – displays a line to the player
- Offscreen Arrows – shows arrow indicators for players outside the screen
- Role – displays the player's role
- State – shows the player's current state
- Health – displays the player's health level
- ESP Target – selects which players to show ESP for
- Health Position – sets the position of the health indicator
- Snapline Target – selects the body point where the line starts
- Snapline Mode – determines for which players lines are displayed
- ESP Preview – preview window for the selected ESP settings
Radar Hack
- Enable – enables the radar
- Draw Outline – displays the radar outline
- Draw Background – displays the radar background
- Point Style – selects the display style of points on the radar
- Size – adjusts the radar size
- Max Distance – sets the maximum distance for displaying targets
- Point Size – adjusts the size of points on the radar
- Zoom – adjusts the radar zoom
Object ESP (World)
- Items – enables item display
- Keys – shows keys
- Firearms – shows firearms
- Ammo – shows ammunition
- Health – shows health recovery items
- Utility – shows utility items
- Melee – shows melee weapons
- Throwables – shows throwable items
- Consumables – shows consumable items
- NPC – displays NPCs
- Doors – displays doors
- Exits – displays exit points
- Hiding Spots – displays hiding spots
- Vehicles – displays vehicles
Other Ghost Halloween Features
- Speed Hack – increases movement speed
- Max Bloodlust – allows setting the maximum Bloodlust level
- Fast Grab – speeds up picking up objects
- Config Name – name for the configuration
- Create – creates a new configuration
- Delete – deletes the selected configuration
- Save – saves the current settings
- Load – loads the saved configuration
- Keybind Indicator – shows active assigned keys
- Shadow Text – adds a shadow to the text
- Stream-Proof – hides the menu during screen capture
- Battle Mode – hides unnecessary ESP at the press of a button
- Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair
- Menu Key – allows assigning a key to open the menu
- DPI Scale – adjusts the interface scale
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