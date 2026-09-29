Information about cheat

Ghost for Halloween The Game — a functional mod menu for comfortable gameplay whether you play as a survivor or as Michael. The product combines a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings for FOV, Hitbox, Smooth, Humanize, Jitter, Deadzone, and reaction, as well as detailed ESP for survivors and the killer. Additionally, you can configure visibility checks, operating distance, and maximum aim speed. The visual part includes player ESP with boxes, names, skeletons, distance, lines, role, status, and health level, as well as arrows for targets outside the screen. A separate World ESP displays items, weapons, ammo, consumables, NPCs, doors, exits, hiding spots, and vehicles. For additional situational control, a customizable Radar Hack is included. The extra feature set includes Speed Hack, Fast Grab, and Max Bloodlust. There is Stream-Proof, Battle Mode, a custom crosshair, and a full configuration system. The menu supports Russian, English, and Chinese.