Information about cheat

Arcane for Halloween The Game — powerful and reliable software from a time-tested developer, featuring the core tools for playing both as the killer and as the survivors. Detailed ESP displays players, their attributes, states, and nearly all key items on the map, while flexible filters allow you to keep only the information you really need on the screen. The built-in Aimbot helps you lock onto selected targets faster, offering настройки for bones, FOV, smoothness, distance, and priorities. Radar Hack additionally shows entity locations and the direction of their movement. Among the extra features are Fullbright, FOV Changer, Off-Screen Arrows, and a custom crosshair, which make the game interface more informative and improve visibility in various situations.