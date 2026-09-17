Arcane Mod Menu for Halloween The Game
Information about cheat
Arcane for Halloween The Game — powerful and reliable software from a time-tested developer, featuring the core tools for playing both as the killer and as the survivors. Detailed ESP displays players, their attributes, states, and nearly all key items on the map, while flexible filters allow you to keep only the information you really need on the screen. The built-in Aimbot helps you lock onto selected targets faster, offering настройки for bones, FOV, smoothness, distance, and priorities. Radar Hack additionally shows entity locations and the direction of their movement. Among the extra features are Fullbright, FOV Changer, Off-Screen Arrows, and a custom crosshair, which make the game interface more informative and improve visibility in various situations.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables the aimbot
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Mode – allows you to select the aimbot operating mode
- Target – selects the priority target for aiming
- Ignore List – list of targets the aimbot will ignore
- Bone – selects the body part to aim at
- Adaptive FOV – automatically adjusts the aiming area based on the distance to the target
- Draw FOV Border – displays the border of the aimbot's effective area
- Draw FOV Background – adds a fill to the FOV area
- FOV Size – adjusts the size of the aimbot's effective area
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot working distance
Survivors ESP (Wallhack)
- ESP Style – allows you to choose the display style for survivor ESP
- Bounding Box – displays a box around survivors
- Box Fill – adds a fill inside the box
- Skeleton – displays the survivors' skeletons
- View Line – shows the player's view direction
- Line to Enemy – displays a line to the enemy
- Health Bar – shows the health bar
- Health Text – displays the numeric health value
- Name – shows the player's name
- Team ID – displays the team identifier
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Stamina – displays the stamina level
- Fear – shows the fear level
- Stalk Level – displays the stalk level
- Status Effects – shows active status effects
- Carried State – displays the carried player state
- Show Team – enables ally display
- Show Knocked – displays knocked survivors
- Show Bots – displays bots
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance
Killer ESP (WH)
- ESP Style – allows you to choose the killer display style
- Bounding Box – displays a box around the killer
- Box Fill – adds a fill inside the box
- Skeleton – displays the killer's skeleton
- View Line – shows the killer's view direction
- Line to Enemy – displays a line to the killer
- Health Bar – shows the health bar
- Health Text – displays the numeric health value
- Bloodlust – displays the bloodlust level
- Detainment – shows the detainment state
- Current Target – displays the killer's current target
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance
Items ESP (Loot)
- Distance – shows the distance to items
- Transparency – adjusts the transparency of item display
- Weapon – displays weapons
- Firearm – displays firearms
- Two-handed – displays two-handed weapons
- Equipment – displays equipment
- Illumination – displays lighting items
- Healing – displays healing items
- Escape Items – displays escape items
- Other – displays other items
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance
Radar Hack
- Enable – enables the radar
- Entities – allows you to choose which entities to display
- Distance Rings – displays distance rings on the radar
- FOV Cone – shows the view direction and FOV area on the radar
- Scale by Distance – changes the size of objects on the radar depending on distance
- Zoom – adjusts the radar zoom
- Size – adjusts the radar size
- Transparency – adjusts the radar transparency
Other Arcane Halloween Features
- Off-Screen Arrows – shows the direction to players outside the screen as arrows (customizable)
- Fullbright – increases the brightness of the game environment
- FOV Changer – allows you to change the camera field of view
- Menu Key – allows you to change the menu open key
- Unload Key – allows you to assign a key to unload the software
- Crosshair – adds a custom crosshair
- DPI Scale – adjusts the interface scale
Similar Products
Unnamed Halloween Full
- Powerful Internal Hack with Excellent Performance
- Accurate Aimbot with convenient customization, ESP for Survivors, Killer, Objects + Wallhack Chams
- Unlocker All Skins and Items (Visible to Other Players), Large Set of Exploits, CFGs
Unnamed Halloween Unlocker
- Unlock all skins, backgrounds, titles, and abilities
- Full access to characters, weapons, items, etc.
- Unlocked skins and color variants are visible to other players