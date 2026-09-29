Information about cheat

Unnamed Full for Halloween The Game — a powerful internal cheat with a large set of features, combining expressive visuals, an unlocker, and numerous in-game exploits. The main highlight of the visual side is a clean ESP with Chams Wallhack, which stands out especially well in dark areas of the map. You will be able to easily distinguish survivors and Michael at a distance, while additional ESP parameters allow you to get more information about targets without cluttering the screen. Special attention should be paid to the unique Unlocker, which opens all available content in such a way that other match participants can see it, not just the software owner. This makes the feature especially interesting for online play. The set of gameplay features includes various Teleport functions, player control, Troll Mode, item and vehicle teleportation, destruction of power boxes, Perfect Skill Checks, opening locked doors, super hit, infinite ammo, Rapid Fire, and even infinite respawn as Doctor. The product is complemented by an FOV Changer, custom crosshair, combat mode, hotkey list, and a full configuration system.