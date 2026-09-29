Unnamed Full Software for Halloween The Game (Internal)
Information about cheat
Unnamed Full for Halloween The Game — a powerful internal cheat with a large set of features, combining expressive visuals, an unlocker, and numerous in-game exploits. The main highlight of the visual side is a clean ESP with Chams Wallhack, which stands out especially well in dark areas of the map. You will be able to easily distinguish survivors and Michael at a distance, while additional ESP parameters allow you to get more information about targets without cluttering the screen. Special attention should be paid to the unique Unlocker, which opens all available content in such a way that other match participants can see it, not just the software owner. This makes the feature especially interesting for online play. The set of gameplay features includes various Teleport functions, player control, Troll Mode, item and vehicle teleportation, destruction of power boxes, Perfect Skill Checks, opening locked doors, super hit, infinite ammo, Rapid Fire, and even infinite respawn as Doctor. The product is complemented by an FOV Changer, custom crosshair, combat mode, hotkey list, and a full configuration system.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim Bot (Aimbot)
- Enable Aimbot – enables automatic aiming at players
- Visible Only – limits the aimbot to visible targets only
- Ignore Knocked – ignores knocked players when selecting a target
- Ignore Civilian – excludes civilians from the target list
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot's effective area
- Draw Target Line – shows a line from the crosshair to the current target
- Mouse Keybind – allows you to assign an activation key for the aimbot
- Hold / Toggle / Always – selects the aimbot activation mode
- Closest To Player / Lowest HP / Closest To Crosshair – determines target selection priority
- Head / Neck / Chest / Closest Bone – selects the aim point on the target's body
- FOV – adjusts the target search radius
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Speed – adjusts the speed of crosshair movement toward the target
- Stickiness – adjusts how strongly the aim stays locked on the selected target
- Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot range
Players ESP (Survivors, Killer)
- Skeleton ESP – displays the skeletons of civilians and Michael
- Visible Check – allows using different colors for visible and hidden players
- Head Circle – shows a circle around the target's head
- View Direction – displays the player's view direction
- Off-Screen Arrow – shows the direction to players outside the screen
- Name – displays the player's name
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Equipment Name – displays the name of the player's equipment
- Health Bar – shows the player's health level
- Max Distance – sets the maximum ESP render distance
- Solid Chams – displays players through walls with a solid color
- RGB Chams – displays players through walls with a rainbow fill
- Visible Color – adjusts the color of visible players
- Invisible Color – adjusts the color of players behind obstacles
Unlocker All
- Unlock All – unlocks all available content and makes it visible to other players
- Every Michael Skin – unlocks all Michael skins
- Every Civilian Skin – unlocks all civilian skins
- Every Accessory – unlocks all accessories
- Every Tint – unlocks all color variants
- Every Playable Civilian – unlocks all available playable civilians
- Every Weapon – unlocks all weapons
- Every Starting Item – unlocks all starting items
- Every Special Ability – unlocks all special abilities
- Every Perk Deck – unlocks all perk decks
- Every Recording – unlocks all recordings
- Every Profile Icon – unlocks all profile icons
- Every Profile Background – unlocks all profile backgrounds
- Every Title – unlocks all titles
- Visible to Everyone – makes unlocked content visible to all players
World ESP (Objects)
- Extraction – displays extraction points
- Items – displays world items
- CB Radio – displays CB Radios on the map
- Power Box – displays power boxes
- Phone – displays phones
- Vehicle – displays vehicles
- Status – shows the current object status
- Distance – displays the distance to the object
Exploits
- Teleport To Any Player – teleports your character to the selected player
- Teleport Any Player To You – teleports the selected player to you
- Kill Any Player – allows you to eliminate the selected player
- Troll Mode – enables/disables trolling mode for the selected player
- Teleport To Any Extraction – teleports you to the selected extraction point
- Teleport World Items To You – teleports world items to your character
- Teleport Vehicles To You – teleports vehicles to your character
- Live Session Lists with Search – displays the list of players in the current session with search
- Destroy All Power Boxes – destroys all power boxes on the map
- Keybind Support – allows assigning keys to functions
- Perfect Skill Checks – automatically completes skill checks without mistakes
- Open Locked Doors – allows opening locked doors
- Max. Perk Rolls – increases the number of available perk rolls
- Super Punch – strengthens the character's punch against the killer
- Adjustable Punch Force – allows adjusting punch strength
- Infinite Ammo – provides unlimited ammunition
- Rapid Fire – increases weapon fire rate
- Infinite Respawn as Loomis – allows infinite respawns as the doctor
Misc Features Unnamed Full Halloween
- FOV Changer – changes the camera field of view
- Custom Crosshair – adds a customizable crosshair
- Visual Font Size – changes the font size of visual elements
- Keybinds List – displays the list of assigned keys
- Combat Mode – enables combat mode with modified ESP display
- Disable Selected ESP Categories in Combat Mode – disables selected ESP categories during Combat Mode
- Combat Mode Keybind – allows assigning a key for Combat Mode
- Menu Languages – allows selecting the menu language (English, Chinese)
- Create Config – creates a new configuration
- Save Config – saves the current settings to a configuration
- Load Config – loads a saved configuration
- Delete Config – deletes the selected configuration
Similar Products
Unnamed Halloween Unlocker
- Unlock all skins, backgrounds, titles, and abilities
- Full access to characters, weapons, items, etc.
- Unlocked skins and color variants are visible to other players
Arcane Halloween The Game
- Flexible Aimbot for convenient aiming at enemies
- Wallhack (ESP) for Players, Killer, and Items with convenient customization
- Exploits: Fullbright, FOV Changer and other features