Information about cheat

Mason Chams for Enlisted is a minimalistic solution for players who don’t need complex mod menus and dozens of extra features. The software performs only one task — it highlights player models with bright Chams, allowing you to easily spot enemies even through walls and other obstacles. The main advantage of Mason Chams is its absolute simplicity. There is no menu, no settings, and no additional modules: just launch the program and the highlighting works automatically. Thanks to having a single function, the number of potential detection vectors is significantly reduced, making it one of the safest options for players who prefer legit-style gameplay. Additionally, the software has virtually no impact on performance and ensures stable operation.

ℹ️ This software only works on Windows 10 (2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2).