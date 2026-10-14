MetaSkins Software for Dota 2
Information about cheat
MetaSkins for Dota 2 — a multifunctional solution for beautiful and comfortable gameplay. The system for applying any skins reproduces the operating principle of Valve's original mechanics, preserving familiar performance without additional FPS load. For those who prefer minimalism, a custom low-poly terrain is available — pleasant visual styling with an emphasis on readability of the игрового пространства. Special attention should be given to the neural network assistant: it suggests which items to buy and which abilities to level up, helping you make decisions throughout the match. The built-in Meta Picker analyzes ally and enemy picks and recommends a suitable hero based on statistics from millions of matches. MetaSkins combines cosmetic customization and analytical tools in one product, helping you adapt Dota 2 to your own preferences and better navigate in-game decisions.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
MetaSkins Dota 2 Features
- Low Poly Map – replaces the standard map terrain with a custom low-poly style
- All Items Unlock – unlocks access to Arcanas, skins, map effects, taunts, environments, and other cosmetic items
- Inventory Skin Changer – allows you to replace items with selected cosmetic variants
- Role-Based Builds – adapts item recommendations to the selected in-game role
- Real-Time Draft Analysis – analyzes ally and enemy picks in real time to help choose a suitable hero
- Meta Hero Recommendations – recommends heroes based on current meta statistics and efficiency calculations that take both team compositions into account
- Meta Picker – selects the most effective heroes in the current meta based on Dota Tracker statistics, taking ally and enemy picks into account
- Builder – shows recommended item builds for the selected hero based on the current meta
- Custom Rune Models – changes the default rune models to custom ones
- Mouse Trail – adds a visual trail behind the mouse cursor
- Ward Helper – helps choose ward placement spots
- Ward Position Indicators – displays indicators for optimal ward placement positions while in placement mode
- Custom Lighting – allows you to adjust lighting saturation and color separately for daytime and nighttime
- Custom Trees – allows you to change tree models through the in-game MetaSkins menu
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