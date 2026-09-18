Information about cheat

Ghost Chams for Delta Force — an extremely simple and reliable solution for improving battlefield awareness. The product includes just one main feature — a Wallhack in the form of Chams, which highlights the models of players, bots, NPCs, and animals through walls. At the same time, the visual effect matches the style of the game itself, so it does not require any adjustment and blends naturally into the gameplay. The Visible Check function separates targets by visibility state: enemies behind walls are shown in one color, while those in direct line of sight are shown in another, with an outline around the model. Ghost Chams works in the main Operations and Warfare modes. The absence of a menu and settings makes it максимально simple to use: just launch the software and enter the game. The minimal feature set has a positive effect on performance and the overall reliability of the solution.