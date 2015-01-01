Information about cheat

Mason for Dead by Daylight — a modern private cheat with a well-balanced set of combat and visual features. Unlike most DBD solutions, it includes a full-fledged aimbot with Silent Aim support, making gameplay with long‑range attack characters significantly more comfortable. Thanks to flexible FOV settings, distance, target switching, and hotkeys, the aim system easily adapts to any playstyle. The main focus is on detailed ESP. The software displays survivors, the killer, generators, gates, the hatch, totems, traps, pallets, lockers, and other important objects, providing maximum information about what is happening on the map. The functionality is enhanced by a built-in radar, Battle Mode, automatic Skill Check completion, a hotkey system, and a convenient menu with extensive visual customization options.