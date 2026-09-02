SOFTHUB Software for BodyCam
Information about cheat
SoftHUB Bodycam is a modern tool for confident gameplay in Bodycam, featuring a convenient menu and a set of functions for different in-game situations. At the core of the solution is an accurate aimbot with bone selection, FOV range, target priority, and highlighting of the current enemy. This allows you to flexibly adjust shooting assistance to match your own playstyle. Special attention should be given to the informative ESP, which displays players and zombies through walls using boxes, skeletons, and additional information. You can configure the maximum distance and the display colors for enemies and bots. For more comfortable shooting, No Recoil, No Spread, camera shake removal, and the No Reload function are available, eliminating the need for standard reloading. The feature set is completed by a local HUD displaying health and ammo count. All settings are configured through a sleek modern menu, so you can customize SoftHUB to your needs without unnecessary hassle.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Aimbot – enables automatic aiming at targets
- Aim Bone – selects the body part to aim at (head, chest)
- Aim Key – selects the key to activate the aimbot
- Highlight Target – highlights the current aimbot target
- FOV Value – sets the size of the aimbot working area
- FOV Circle – displays the aimbot working area as a circle
- Priority By – selects target priority by crosshair position or distance
WH (ESP)
- Box – displays a box around players and zombies
- Skeletons – shows the skeletons of players and zombies
- Info – displays additional information about targets
- Health – shows the target's health level
- Names – displays player names
- Distance – shows the distance to the target
Other Softhub Bodycam Features
- Render Pacing – configures the rendering mode for visual features
- Enemy Distance – sets the maximum display distance for enemies
- Enemy Color – selects the color used to display enemies
- Bots Color – selects the color used to display bots
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Spread – removes bullet spread when firing
- No Reload – disables the need to reload
- No Camera Shake – removes camera shake when shooting and performing other actions
- Draw Local HUD – displays the local HUD (health, ammo)
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