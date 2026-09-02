Information about cheat

SoftHUB Bodycam is a modern tool for confident gameplay in Bodycam, featuring a convenient menu and a set of functions for different in-game situations. At the core of the solution is an accurate aimbot with bone selection, FOV range, target priority, and highlighting of the current enemy. This allows you to flexibly adjust shooting assistance to match your own playstyle. Special attention should be given to the informative ESP, which displays players and zombies through walls using boxes, skeletons, and additional information. You can configure the maximum distance and the display colors for enemies and bots. For more comfortable shooting, No Recoil, No Spread, camera shake removal, and the No Reload function are available, eliminating the need for standard reloading. The feature set is completed by a local HUD displaying health and ammo count. All settings are configured through a sleek modern menu, so you can customize SoftHUB to your needs without unnecessary hassle.