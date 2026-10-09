Information about cheat

Arcane for BODYCAM — a feature-rich External mod menu from a trusted developer, combining a customizable Aimbot, detailed ESP, and additional features for controlling gameplay. The Vector Aimbot offers flexible configuration for targets, hitboxes, aim smoothing, and visibility checks, allowing you to adapt the settings to your own preferences. The visual module includes several ESP categories: players, bots, FPV drones, and weapons. For display, you can configure boxes, names, health, distance, and other parameters, leaving only the necessary information on the screen. A separate exploits section offers additional capabilities, including Free Camera for unrestricted camera movement, No Recoil for disabling recoil, a custom crosshair, and a HUD with health and ammo information. For convenience, a configuration system is included, allowing you to save your own settings and quickly switch between profiles.