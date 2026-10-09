Arcane Software for BODYCAM (External)
Information about cheat
Arcane for BODYCAM — a feature-rich External mod menu from a trusted developer, combining a customizable Aimbot, detailed ESP, and additional features for controlling gameplay. The Vector Aimbot offers flexible configuration for targets, hitboxes, aim smoothing, and visibility checks, allowing you to adapt the settings to your own preferences. The visual module includes several ESP categories: players, bots, FPV drones, and weapons. For display, you can configure boxes, names, health, distance, and other parameters, leaving only the necessary information on the screen. A separate exploits section offers additional capabilities, including Free Camera for unrestricted camera movement, No Recoil for disabling recoil, a custom crosshair, and a HUD with health and ammo information. For convenience, a configuration system is included, allowing you to save your own settings and quickly switch between profiles.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – turns automatic aiming at targets on/off
- Mode – selects the operating mode (while holding the key or always on)
- Aim Key – aimbot activation key
- FOV Size – size of the target acquisition radius
- FOV Draw – displays the aimbot area as a circle
- FOV Color – adjusts the color of the FOV circle
- FOV Thickness – adjusts the thickness of the FOV circle
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Max Distance – aimbot operating distance
- Aim at Teammates – enables aiming at teammates
- Target Drones – enables aiming at drones
- Aim at Teammate Drones – enables aiming at allied drones
- Visible Check – aim only at targets within line of sight (not through walls or obstacles)
- Player Lock – locks the aimbot onto the selected target until it is eliminated/lost from sight
- Target Bone Type – selects the bone detection method (selected or nearest hitboxes)
- Selected Bone – body parts to aim at (head, neck, chest, stomach)
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable – enables player ESP (WH)
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Box Fill – adjusts the fill inside the boxes (Solid or Gradient)
- Draw Teammates – enables displaying teammates
- Visible Check – players within line of sight are highlighted in a different color
- Name – shows the player's nickname
- Distance – displays the distance to the player
- Icon – shows the player's icon
- Weapon Name – displays the name of the weapon in hand
- Weapon Ammo – shows the amount of ammo in the weapon
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- View Line – shows the player's view direction
- View Line Length – adjusts the length of the view line
- Health Bar – displays players' health bars
- Health Text – shows the numeric health value
- Health Bar Condition – selects the health bar display condition
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance
Bots ESP
- Enable – enables bot ESP
- Box – displays boxes around bots
- Box Fill – adjusts the fill inside the boxes (Solid or Gradient)
- Draw Teammates – enables displaying allied bots
- Visible Check – bots within line of sight are highlighted in a different color
- Name – shows the bot's name
- Distance – displays the distance to the bot
- Icon – shows the bot's icon
- Weapon Name – displays the name of the weapon in the bot's hands
- Weapon Ammo – shows the amount of ammo in the bot's weapon
- Skeleton – displays the bot's skeleton
- View Line – shows the bot's view direction
- View Line Length – adjusts the length of the view line
- Health Bar – displays the bot's health as a bar
- Health Text – shows the bot's numeric health value
- Health Bar Condition – health bar display style
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance
Drones ESP (FPV)
- Enable – enables drone ESP
- Box – displays boxes around drones
- Box Fill – adjusts the fill inside the boxes (Solid or Gradient)
- Draw Teammates – enables displaying allied drones
- Visible Check – drones within line of sight are highlighted in a different color
- Max Distance – sets the maximum display distance
- Name – shows the drone name
- Owner Name – displays the drone owner's name
- Distance – shows the distance to the drone
- Icon – displays the drone icon
- Health Bar – displays the drone's health as a bar
- Health Text – shows the drone's numeric health value
- Health Bar Condition – adjusts the health bar display
Weapon ESP (Items)
- Render Distance – sets the maximum weapon display distance
- Assault Rifles – displays assault rifles
- Sniper Rifles – displays sniper rifles
- Submachine Guns – displays submachine guns
- Light Machine Guns – displays light machine guns
- Shotguns – displays shotguns
- Pistols – displays pistols
- Grenades – displays grenades
- Other – displays other items
- Name – shows the item name
- Distance – displays the distance to the item
- Icon – shows the item icon
- Color – adjusts the color of the item name
Exploits
- Free Camera – allows free flying and map exploration (customizable)
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Shake – disables camera shake while shooting
- No Spread – disables weapon spread
- No Sway – disables weapon sway
- No Weapon Kick – disables weapon kick while shooting
- Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair (customizable)
- Self Health – displays your own health
- Ammo – shows an ammo count panel
- Hovering Display – shows information when hovering over objects (customizable)
Other Arcane Bodycam Features
- Menu Key – assigns the menu open key
- Unload Keybind – key for unloading the mod menu from the game
- DPI Scale – adjusts the menu scale
- Show FPS – displays the current FPS
- Create New – creates a new configuration
- Launch – loads the selected configuration
- Save – saves the current settings
- Edit Name – changes the configuration name
- Remove – deletes the selected configuration
- Theme – selects a dark or light theme
- Language – selects the interface language (English, Russian, Chinese)
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