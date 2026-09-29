Information about cheat

Ghost for BODYCAM — a private external mod menu from the developer GHOST with a modern and user-friendly interface. All key features are gathered in a clear menu, where you can fine-tune the settings to match your own playstyle. At the core of the product is an Aimbot with flexible aiming configuration and a Humanize function that makes its behavior more natural and unique. Detailed ESP displays players through walls and provides additional information about their status. For convenience, a Visible Check is included — targets in direct line of sight and those behind obstacles are highlighted in different colors. The visual functionality is complemented by a configurable Radar Hack, which helps track player positions outside the main screen. To simplify gameplay, Ghost offers a set of additional features: No Recoil, No Spread, No Sway, Rapid Fire, Fast Reload, Unlimited Ammo, Speed Hack, God Mode, and Gravity. Also available are a configuration system, hiding cheat elements on the screen, and a multilingual interface in Russian, English, and Chinese.