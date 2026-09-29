Ghost Software for Bodycam (External)

Information about cheat

Ghost for BODYCAM — a private external mod menu from the developer GHOST with a modern and user-friendly interface. All key features are gathered in a clear menu, where you can fine-tune the settings to match your own playstyle. At the core of the product is an Aimbot with flexible aiming configuration and a Humanize function that makes its behavior more natural and unique. Detailed ESP displays players through walls and provides additional information about their status. For convenience, a Visible Check is included — targets in direct line of sight and those behind obstacles are highlighted in different colors. The visual functionality is complemented by a configurable Radar Hack, which helps track player positions outside the main screen. To simplify gameplay, Ghost offers a set of additional features: No Recoil, No Spread, No Sway, Rapid Fire, Fast Reload, Unlimited Ammo, Speed Hack, God Mode, and Gravity. Also available are a configuration system, hiding cheat elements on the screen, and a multilingual interface in Russian, English, and Chinese.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

Aimbot (Aim)

  • Enable – enables/disables the aimbot
  • Aim Key – allows you to assign an aimbot activation key
  • Mode – selects the key behavior mode (hold, toggle, always)
  • FOV – target acquisition area around the crosshair
  • Smooth – aim smoothing toward the target
  • Hitbox – allows you to choose the body area to aim at
  • Bone Mode – selects the method for determining the aim point
  • Visible Check – limits aimbot operation to visible targets only
  • Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot operating distance
  • Humanize – enables simulation of natural aiming
  • Jitter – adds small random movements while aiming
  • Deadzone – sets an area around the current aim point with no adjustment
  • Reaction Min – sets the minimum aimbot reaction delay
  • Reaction Max – sets the maximum aimbot reaction delay
  • Max Speed – limits the maximum aiming speed
  • Head – aims at the head area
  • Neck – aims at the neck area
  • Body – aims at the body area
  • Right Arm – aims at the right arm
  • Left Arm – aims at the left arm
  • Right Leg – aims at the right leg
  • Left Leg – aims at the left leg

Players ESP (Wallhack)

  • Enable – enables player display through ESP
  • Visible Check – visible players are highlighted with a different color
  • Box – displays a box around the player
  • Name – shows the player's name/nickname
  • Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
  • Distance – shows the distance to the player
  • Snapline – displays a line from the screen to the player
  • Offscreen Arrows – shows the direction of players outside the screen
  • Health – displays the player's health

Radar Hack

  • Enable – enables/disables the radar
  • Draw Outline – displays the radar outline
  • Draw Background – displays the radar background
  • Point Style – allows you to choose the point display style
  • Size – adjusts the radar size
  • Max Distance – sets the maximum target display distance
  • Point Size – adjusts the size of points on the radar
  • Zoom – adjusts the radar zoom

Other Ghost Bodycam Features

  • No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
  • No Spread – reduces or disables weapon spread
  • No Sway – disables weapon sway
  • Rapid Fire – increases the weapon's rate of fire
  • Fast Reload – speeds up reloading
  • Unlimited Ammo – gives unlimited ammunition
  • Speed Hack – increases movement speed
  • God Mode – makes the character invulnerable
  • Gravity – allows you to change the gravity strength
  • Config Name – allows you to specify the configuration name
  • Create – creates a new configuration
  • Delete – deletes the selected configuration
  • Save – saves the current settings
  • Load – loads a saved configuration
  • Keybind Indicator – shows active assigned keys
  • Shadow Text – adds a shadow to interface text
  • Hide From Capture – hides cheat elements when capturing the game window (Stream-Proof)
  • Battle Mode – enables a special ESP display mode
  • Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair
  • Menu Key – allows you to assign a menu open key
  • DPI Scale – adjusts the scale of the menu interface
  • Localizations – the menu supports several languages (English, Chinese, Russian)
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