Ghost Software for Bodycam (External)
Information about cheat
Ghost for BODYCAM — a private external mod menu from the developer GHOST with a modern and user-friendly interface. All key features are gathered in a clear menu, where you can fine-tune the settings to match your own playstyle. At the core of the product is an Aimbot with flexible aiming configuration and a Humanize function that makes its behavior more natural and unique. Detailed ESP displays players through walls and provides additional information about their status. For convenience, a Visible Check is included — targets in direct line of sight and those behind obstacles are highlighted in different colors. The visual functionality is complemented by a configurable Radar Hack, which helps track player positions outside the main screen. To simplify gameplay, Ghost offers a set of additional features: No Recoil, No Spread, No Sway, Rapid Fire, Fast Reload, Unlimited Ammo, Speed Hack, God Mode, and Gravity. Also available are a configuration system, hiding cheat elements on the screen, and a multilingual interface in Russian, English, and Chinese.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable – enables/disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – allows you to assign an aimbot activation key
- Mode – selects the key behavior mode (hold, toggle, always)
- FOV – target acquisition area around the crosshair
- Smooth – aim smoothing toward the target
- Hitbox – allows you to choose the body area to aim at
- Bone Mode – selects the method for determining the aim point
- Visible Check – limits aimbot operation to visible targets only
- Max Distance – sets the maximum aimbot operating distance
- Humanize – enables simulation of natural aiming
- Jitter – adds small random movements while aiming
- Deadzone – sets an area around the current aim point with no adjustment
- Reaction Min – sets the minimum aimbot reaction delay
- Reaction Max – sets the maximum aimbot reaction delay
- Max Speed – limits the maximum aiming speed
- Head – aims at the head area
- Neck – aims at the neck area
- Body – aims at the body area
- Right Arm – aims at the right arm
- Left Arm – aims at the left arm
- Right Leg – aims at the right leg
- Left Leg – aims at the left leg
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable – enables player display through ESP
- Visible Check – visible players are highlighted with a different color
- Box – displays a box around the player
- Name – shows the player's name/nickname
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Snapline – displays a line from the screen to the player
- Offscreen Arrows – shows the direction of players outside the screen
- Health – displays the player's health
Radar Hack
- Enable – enables/disables the radar
- Draw Outline – displays the radar outline
- Draw Background – displays the radar background
- Point Style – allows you to choose the point display style
- Size – adjusts the radar size
- Max Distance – sets the maximum target display distance
- Point Size – adjusts the size of points on the radar
- Zoom – adjusts the radar zoom
Other Ghost Bodycam Features
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- No Spread – reduces or disables weapon spread
- No Sway – disables weapon sway
- Rapid Fire – increases the weapon's rate of fire
- Fast Reload – speeds up reloading
- Unlimited Ammo – gives unlimited ammunition
- Speed Hack – increases movement speed
- God Mode – makes the character invulnerable
- Gravity – allows you to change the gravity strength
- Config Name – allows you to specify the configuration name
- Create – creates a new configuration
- Delete – deletes the selected configuration
- Save – saves the current settings
- Load – loads a saved configuration
- Keybind Indicator – shows active assigned keys
- Shadow Text – adds a shadow to interface text
- Hide From Capture – hides cheat elements when capturing the game window (Stream-Proof)
- Battle Mode – enables a special ESP display mode
- Crosshair – enables a custom crosshair
- Menu Key – allows you to assign a menu open key
- DPI Scale – adjusts the scale of the menu interface
- Localizations – the menu supports several languages (English, Chinese, Russian)
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