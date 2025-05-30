Mason Battlefield 1 Software (BFI)
Information about cheat
Mason for Battlefield 1 is an excellent private cheat available at a very affordable price. This is an external product, which makes it extremely safe to use. It includes a basic vector aimbot and ESP to display enemy positions and useful player info. The software is built with high quality standards — no bugs or crashes. Wallhack works smoothly, without flickering or misalignment, and the aimbot is accurate enough to help you dominate your enemies. There's also a recoil reduction feature, making your shooting even more controlled and efficient. If you're looking for a reliable and budget-friendly cheat for BF1 — Mason is a great pick. Don’t miss out!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA Games, Epic Games (EGS)
Aimbot (Vector)
- No Recoil - decreases weapon recoil when shooting
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- FOV - size of the aim area
- Recoil Percent - % of recoil reduction
- Aimbot Ballistic - ballistics accounting when shooting with aim
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot aims at enemies for you
- Team Check - fire with aim only at enemies
- Triggerbot – automatically fires a shot when an enemy is in the crosshair (adjustable
ESP (WH)
- Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes
- Name - nicknames of players
- Player ESP - WH for displaying players
- Team Check - display only enemy characters
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Line - wh in the form of lines (snaplines)
- Health Bar - indicator showing the amount of HP of players
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