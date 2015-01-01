Information about cheat

Arcane Radar for ARC Raiders — a modern browser-based radar from the well-known developer Arcane, allowing you to receive maximum information about what is happening on the map without an overloaded interface. The radar shows the location of raiders, drones, containers, and valuable loot in real time, helping you make faster decisions and plan your route more effectively. One of its key features is compatibility with almost any device. You can open the radar on a second monitor, laptop, tablet, smartphone, or even through the Steam Overlay. If needed, you can share the link with a teammate so the whole group can see up-to-date information on the map simultaneously. In addition to the radar itself, there are extra information panels with lists of nearby players, items, and containers. For containers, the opening status is displayed, allowing you to avoid wasting time on locations that have already been looted. A route-building system for selected targets is also included, making map exploration significantly more convenient.