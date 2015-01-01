Unicore Cheats (Hacks)
Private software from the Unicore developer team
Genshin Impact Private Hack
- Working Feature of Teleportation
- Safe God Mode Feature
- FPS Unlocker (144, 240, 360)
Unicore Honkai Star Rail
- ESP for displaying Mobs, Chests, Items (Loot)
- Auto-combat, increase combat speed, magnet for mobs
- No Clip, Speedhack, Flyhack, Teleportation and much more.
Unicore Wuthering Waves
- ESP (WH) + Radar for displaying everything you need
- Aimbot, Rapid Fire (Multihit) and others - everything for easy battles
- Speedhack, Teleportation, God Mode (Immortality)
Unicore Zenless Zone Zero
- Powerful Combat Features: Damage Boost, Magnet, Quick Attack
- Speedhack, Fly Hack and Teleport
- God Mode (Immortality) and Dialogue Skipping, Game Speedup
Unicore Duet Night Abyss
- Movement Exploits, Teleport, and Rapid Fire
- Dumb Enemies and Auto Loot Items
- Beautiful UI, Stable Performance, Anti-Ban Protection
Unicore Snowbreak
- Safe hack for fast farming and pumping
- Aimbot, ESP, Noclip + Teleport (Magnet)
- Lots of misc features like GodMode, Infinite Stamina, etc.
Unicore Identity V
- Precise Aimbot and ESP for Hunters and Survivors
- Auto QTE, Struggle, Pallet, FOV Changer, Beautiful Radar
- Nice menu, lots of settings, reliable anti-ban protection
Unicore Etheria Restart
- The most affordable cheat for Etheria
- Wallhack, Combat, Noclip, Teleport and more
- Regular updates, low ban chance
Unicore (RageMP, Majestic, ALT:V)
- Cheapest Cheat for Rage MP
- Majestic RP and Alt:V are also supported
- Aimbot, ESP and many other types of hacks for GTA
Unicore FiveM (GTA V)
- Cheapest Cheat for FiveM
- Safe for a long time
- ESP, Aimbot and Exploits with detailed settings
UNICORE TARISLAND HACK
- Safe and convenient ESP (WH) for Tarisland
- Auto-Battle to make your game as easy as possible
- Speedhack, Teleportation and other exploits for fast leveling
Unicore is a brand of private cheats and mod menus designed for a wide range of online games, with a strong focus on gacha projects, anime-styled games, and more. The brand itself appeared in early 2021 and continues to maintain a high standard of quality to this day. Unicore solutions are developed in accordance with modern requirements for security, stability, and ease of use, which makes the brand highly востребed among players worldwide.
The most popular and recognizable Unicore product is a private mod menu for Genshin Impact, which consistently remains in high demand. The Unicore community includes at least 20,000 active users, clearly demonstrating the high level of trust and the strong reputation of the project.
Unicore’s unique development approach allows the team to maintain a high standard of reliability and security. One of the key advantages is the testing and adaptation of products on game versions for the Chinese region, enabling the team to prepare in advance for changes in security systems and upcoming game updates. This makes it possible to adapt mod menus to future patches before they are released on the global version of the game.
In addition to its flagship solution for Genshin Impact, Unicore also offers products for GTA V (FiveM, RageMP, Majestic, Alt:V), Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), Wuthering Waves, and many other popular online games, making the brand’s lineup versatile and continuously expanding.
The Unicore product lineup belongs to the affordable premium segment; however, its capabilities go far beyond basic functionality. In several games, Unicore solutions truly stand out due to their depth of implementation and advanced feature set. Users gain access to complex scripts for spawning items and in-game entities, flexible game-world control systems, as well as well-designed teleportation features, significantly expanding gameplay interaction. At the same time, the software maintains a high level of stability and security — when used properly and without enabling risky options, Unicore delivers a powerful, convenient, and fully controlled gaming experience.
How to buy Unicorn Cheats in 2025?
The process of buying cheats from Unicore in our store is a fairly simple and fast process. We have prepared simple and clear instructions for you. Follow it step by step and you will succeed.
Step-by-step instructions:
- Visit the website Wh-Satano.
- Find the brands section and select Unicore.
- You will see a catalog of cheats from this brand, which can be purchased on our website.
- Select the cheat you are interested in and open its page.
- Read the description, technical characteristics and features of the product.
- If everything suits you, select a convenient subscription period using the slider.
- Click the "Buy" button.
- Choose a convenient payment method and follow the instructions of the payment aggregator, completing the payment successfully.
- After successful payment, you will receive an activation key, a link to download the product and instructions for launching.
- Install the paid software according to the instructions and start the game. Ready!
Following these ten steps, you will easily make a purchase. The process will take only a few minutes, and access to the product will open immediately after payment. If you have any questions about payment or use of Unicore products, our 24-hour technical support is always ready to help. Just contact us and we will answer all your questions.
Frequently asked questions about "Unicore" cheats
After successfully completing your purchase, you will receive everything required to start using Unicore. Depending on the specific product, this may include a license key, loader, detailed installation and launch instructions, as well as additional materials. All necessary data is provided automatically immediately after payment and is available in your personal account or on the order page.
Unicore software is paid and is distributed exclusively via official subscriptions or licenses. We do not provide free versions or free access to Unicore products. To obtain official and secure access, you must purchase the software through our store, where only legitimate and up-to-date versions are offered.
We do not provide pre-made configuration files for Unicore products, as optimal settings can vary significantly depending on individual playstyle and goals.
You can configure the software manually using the available options and documentation, and if needed, our support agents are always ready to help you with setup and configuration.
Additionally, you may search for ready-made configs in the official Unicore developer Discord server, where users often share their settings and experience.
Each Unicore product includes instructions that describe basic troubleshooting methods for common issues related to installation and startup. We also recommend checking your PC specifications against the system requirements of the selected product.
If you are unable to resolve the issue on your own, you can always contact our technical support team, who will assist you promptly and help identify the cause of the problem.
The Unicore product line is protected by a modern and reliable protection system that ensures a high level of security. As a result, cracked versions either rarely appear or remain available for a very short period of time — usually only until the next game update.
In addition, malware is often distributed under the guise of so-called “Unicore crack” files, which can cause serious damage to your computer and compromise personal data. For this reason, we strongly advise against using such questionable solutions and recommend choosing only official and verified versions for a safe and stable gaming experience.
The download link for the Unicore launcher is provided to all users with an active subscription immediately after completing payment on the WH-Satano website. Additionally, the official installer is available on the official Unicore GitBook.
We strongly recommend using official sources only when downloading the launcher, as fake files posing as Unicore are frequently found online and may contain malicious software that can compromise the security of your computer and personal data.
Recent reviews of "Unicore" cheats
Unicore Zenless Zone Zero
ryux
VERY GOOD BUT
The cheat works very well and completely, but when I first tried to run the cheat, my computer restarted, which makes me suspicious. I would be happy if it didn't do anything to my motherboard or bios.
Unicore Wuthering Waves
Tommie
Injection Issue Fixed
Customer support is great. Alex helped me to solve injection issue with great patience.
Unicore Wuthering Waves
excsive
Product and service review
Everything works, support is perfect