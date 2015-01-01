Information about cheat

Mason for Unturned — a private cheat featuring an excellent set of tools for comfortable gameplay on any server. The product combines easy configuration, a user-friendly menu, and a wide range of functions, allowing you to gain maximum awareness of your surroundings and greatly improve your effectiveness in PvP and PvE. The core functionality includes a smooth aimbot with adjustable settings, configurable FOV, and first-person aim support. The informative ESP / Wallhack displays players, animals, vehicles, loot, weapon attachments, ammunition, food, and other useful items with flexible distance customization. For more confident shooting, options are available to disable recoil, spread, and weapon sway. Additional features include a free camera, battle mode for quickly hiding unnecessary ESP, a built-in crosshair, a configuration sharing system via clipboard, and CPU load optimization.