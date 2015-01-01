Mason Software for Unturned
Information about cheat
Mason for Unturned — a private cheat featuring an excellent set of tools for comfortable gameplay on any server. The product combines easy configuration, a user-friendly menu, and a wide range of functions, allowing you to gain maximum awareness of your surroundings and greatly improve your effectiveness in PvP and PvE. The core functionality includes a smooth aimbot with adjustable settings, configurable FOV, and first-person aim support. The informative ESP / Wallhack displays players, animals, vehicles, loot, weapon attachments, ammunition, food, and other useful items with flexible distance customization. For more confident shooting, options are available to disable recoil, spread, and weapon sway. Additional features include a free camera, battle mode for quickly hiding unnecessary ESP, a built-in crosshair, a configuration sharing system via clipboard, and CPU load optimization.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enabled – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – allows you to set the activation key for the aimbot (hold to use)
- Aim Smooth – adjusts how smoothly the aimbot aims at the target
- Aim FOV – sets the radius in which the aimbot searches for targets
- Show FOV – displays the aimbot's working radius on the screen
- 1st POV – the aimbot works only in first-person view
Visuals (ESP)
- Enabled – enables or disables ESP
- Bounding Box – displays boxes around players
- Name – shows player nicknames
- Weapon – shows the weapon currently held by the player
- Health – displays players' health
- Distance – shows the distance to players
- Animals – displays animals
- Vehicles – displays vehicles
- Loot – shows items lying on the ground
- Attachments – displays weapon attachments and add-on equipment
- Ammunition – shows ammunition
- Special – displays special and rare items
- Food – displays food and consumable supplies
- Minimize Labels – reduces the size of labels and info for ESP objects for a more compact display
- Loot Distance – allows you to set the maximum distance for displaying items
- Max Distance – allows you to set the maximum distance for displaying ESP
Other Mason Unturned Features
- Instant Reload – instantly completes weapon reloading
- Remove Recoil – completely removes weapon recoil
- Remove Spread – removes bullet spread for increased accuracy
- Remove Sway – disables weapon sway while aiming
- Free Camera – enables a free camera to explore the map and surroundings (a key can be assigned)
- Battle Mode Key – allows assigning a hotkey to activate battle mode (hides unnecessary ESP)
- Backdrop – enables background dimming while using the menu for more comfort
- Show Cross – displays an additional crosshair in the center of the screen
- Save CPU – reduces CPU load by optimizing menu performance
- Load Config from Clipboard – loads configuration from the clipboard
- Save Config to Clipboard – copies the current configuration to the clipboard for quick saving or sharing
- Stream-Proof – you can hide the cheat on screenshots, videos, and streams (optional)
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