Information about cheat

Meet Byster for Stay Out — a powerful private solution for comfortable gameplay and survival in the Zone. At the core of the software is an advanced aimbot with vector and Silent Aim, as well as Magic Bullet, allowing you to hit targets through walls and other obstacles. All key parameters can be flexibly adjusted to suit your own playstyle. Special attention should be given to the large-scale ESP system: players, NPCs, mutants, objects, anomalies, loot, stashes, and other environmental elements can be displayed and configured independently. For resource gathering, an anomaly magnet and automatic artifact pickup are included. The functionality is further complemented by no recoil and no spread, automatic reload, and automatic fire. Byster is an excellent choice for those who need functional software for Stay Out with extensive customization options and additional tools for farming and RMT.