Cheat for Stalker Online (Speedhack + Quests + Anomaly Magnet)
Information about cheat
Hello, Stalkers! We are glad to present you this cheat for Stalker Online / Stay Out. A unique product of its kind, there are no analogues. The software is equipped with a large number of different types of hacking, which allows you to take full control of the game. Of the basic features, there is everything you need: WH (Players, Mutants, Items and others), Aimbot (Silent and Vector) and various Misс exploits. The main features of this product are the following functions: anomaly magnet and artifact extraction. Using these features, you can easily farm valuable loot, you can even try yourself in RMT! If we talk about security, then everything is as good with this, as with the number of available types of hacks inside this software - the software is made as reliably as possible and the chance of getting a ban will be low, the main thing is not to be seen by other players when you run at full speed with the speedhack turned on :) Good luck in the zone, Stalkers!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Stalker Online
Players ESP (WH for Stay Out)
- Player ESP - wh showing players
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Skeleton ESP - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Name - players' nicknames
- Karma (PK) - mark players with low karma (those who kill other players)
- Hunting - mark players for killing whom you can get a reward
- Snaplines - wh in the form of lines
- Distance - distance to enemies
- Max Distance - limit the range of the player ESP
- Weapon - show what weapon the character has in his hands
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for ESP
Objects ESP (Items, Anomalies, Artifacts and other)
- Mutants - esp showing mutants (monsters)
- Non Looted Corpses - Shows untouched corpses (with loot inside)
- Water Wells (Quality) - allows you to see the location of wells (water columns) and their quality
- Anomalies - provides information about the location of anomalies
- Items - Allows you to see loot that can be picked up
- Containers (Skip Looted) - an esp showing various containers that contain loot inside
- Quest Helper - this feature helps to complete any quests, marks all zones, objects, npc, mobs related to the tasks
- Distance - displaying the distance to the displayed objects
- Max Distance - limit the range of wh on objects/loot
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for ESP
Aimbot for Stay Out (Silent & Vector)
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot, simulates human mouse movements
- Silent Aimbot - silent aim, bullets hit targets, although the sight and camera do not twitch
- Monsters / Players Aim Key - the ability to bind 2 keys to activate aim, for players or mobs
- Monsters / Players Bone - select body parts for aiming on monsters / players
- Aim Marker - mark the current target for the aimbot
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aim selects targets
- FOV Circle - show current FOV with circle
- Sticky Aim - fixes the aim on the current target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Aim Priority - priority of target selection, by proximity to the sight or proximity to you
Weapon Exploits (Misc)
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- No Sway - disable camera sway when firing a weapon
- Fast Reload - fast reload of weapons
- No Bolt - removes the animation of the shutter being pulled
- Full Auto Mod - automatic shooting mode from any weapon
- Fire Rate - Allows you to increase the rate of fire
- Ignore Ram State - ignore weapon malfunction
- Extend Mag Capacity - increase magazine capacity
Player / RMT Exploits (Movement and RMT)
- Fast Speed - speedhack, increases your movement speed and gives infinite stamina
- No Fall Damage - Disables fall damage
- Adjust Bright - increases brightness, allowing you to see better in the dark
- Anomaly Magnet - magnet for anomalies, allows you to loot many anomalies
- Anomaly Wall - Prevents you from accidentally stepping into an anomaly unless you use Shift
- Artifacts Extractor - helps you enter codes when capturing artifacts
- Game FOV - Increase Field of View (FOV)
- Zoom FOV - increase the field of view in zoom