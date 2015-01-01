SMG External Software for SCUM
Information about cheat
SMG for SCUM — a functional External tool for confident PvP and PvE gameplay. The product combines a powerful Silent Aim, advanced ESP (WH), a built‑in HWID Spoofer and StreamProof, making it perfect both for aggressive gunfights and for calm looting and survival. The aimbot supports Silent mode, smooth aiming, automatic target switching, visibility checks, FOV adjustment, and body‑part selection. Additional visual elements include an FOV circle, current target display, and a custom crosshair for better control of the situation. ESP covers almost all important aspects of the game: players, armed NPCs, animals, vehicles, containers, weapons, meds, food, attachments, traps, and other valuable loot. Visuals can be flexibly adjusted to match your playstyle, including box types, colors, and render distance. Special attention goes to World ESP, showing vehicles, boats, animals, and other world objects, as well as a SpeedHack for faster movement across the map. The built‑in HWID Spoofer helps bypass hardware restrictions, while StreamProof hides visuals and the menu from OBS, Discord, and screen recording. The software also supports configs, hotkeys, and a Panic Key for instant disabling of all features.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
pSilent Aimbot (Aim)
- Silent Aim – hits occur without visibly aiming the camera at the target (hidden aimbot)
- Aimbot Key – key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Auto Switch – automatically switches target to the nearest or more prioritized enemy
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible enemies
- Bone Selection – choose the body part to aim at (head, body, etc.)
- Field of View (FOV) – adjust the aimbot radius
- Smooth – smoothness of aimbot aiming
- Max Distance – maximum distance for aimbot operation
- Show FOV – displays the aimbot FOV circle on screen
- Show Target Bone – shows the selected bone/body part of the current target
- Show Line To Target – displays a line to the current target
- Show Crosshair – displays an additional crosshair in the center of the screen
Visuals (Player ESP)
- Box – shows boxes around players through walls
- Box Mode – choose box type (2D, Corner, etc.)
- Filled Box – fills boxes with a semi-transparent color
- Visible Check – visibility check with separate color indication
- Name – shows player nicknames
- Weapon – shows the enemy's weapon
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Distance – shows distance to players
- Max Distance – maximum distance for ESP rendering
Loot ESP (Items)
- Ammunition – displays ammo
- Ammunition Box – displays ammunition crates
- Equipment – displays equipment and gear
- Weapon – displays weapons
- Weapon Attachment – displays weapon attachments
- Chest – displays chests and containers
- Food – displays food
- Drink – displays drinks
- Trap – displays traps
- Grenade – displays grenades and explosives
- Gas Tank – displays fuel cans and tanks
- Light – displays light sources
- Instrument – displays tools
- Medication – displays medical supplies
- Pesticide – displays chemicals and pesticides
- Radio – displays radios and radio equipment
- Hostels – displays shelter-related objects
- Vehicle Modules – displays vehicle parts and modules
- Others – displays other miscellaneous items
- Armed NPC – displays armed NPCs through walls
World ESP
- Wheelbarrow (Improvised) – displays improvised wheelbarrows
- Wheelbarrow (Metal) – displays metal wheelbarrows
- Wooden Motorboat – displays wooden motorboats
- Big Raft – displays large rafts
- City Bike – displays city bicycles
- Dirt Bike – displays dirt bikes
- Laika – displays Laika cars
- Mountain Bike – displays mountain bicycles
- Pickup – displays pickup trucks
- Small Raft – displays small rafts
- SUP – displays SUP boards
- WolfsWagen – displays vehicles
- Bear – displays bears
- Bird – displays birds
- Boar – displays boars
- Chicken – displays chickens
- Cow – displays cows
- Crow – displays crows
- Deer – displays deer
- Donkey – displays donkeys
- Goat – displays goats
- Horse – displays horses
- Pig – displays pigs
- Rabbit – displays rabbits
- Seagull – displays seagulls
- Sheep – displays sheep
- Wolf – displays wolves
Other SMG SCUM Features
- SpeedHack – changes character movement speed (x1.2–x2.5)
- Configs – configuration system for quickly saving and loading cheat settings
- Save Config – save current settings
- Load Config – load saved config
- Reset Config – reset settings to default
- Language – interface language selection (Russian, English)
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Panic Key – hotkey for instantly disabling all functions
- Spoofer – includes HWID Spoofer to bypass hardware bans
- StreamProof – optional protection to hide visuals from OBS and Discord
Similar Products
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Arcane SCUM
- Vector aimbot for legit gameplay
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Byster SCUM
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SCUM Private Hack (Wh-Satano)
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