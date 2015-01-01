Information about cheat

SMG for SCUM — a functional External tool for confident PvP and PvE gameplay. The product combines a powerful Silent Aim, advanced ESP (WH), a built‑in HWID Spoofer and StreamProof, making it perfect both for aggressive gunfights and for calm looting and survival. The aimbot supports Silent mode, smooth aiming, automatic target switching, visibility checks, FOV adjustment, and body‑part selection. Additional visual elements include an FOV circle, current target display, and a custom crosshair for better control of the situation. ESP covers almost all important aspects of the game: players, armed NPCs, animals, vehicles, containers, weapons, meds, food, attachments, traps, and other valuable loot. Visuals can be flexibly adjusted to match your playstyle, including box types, colors, and render distance. Special attention goes to World ESP, showing vehicles, boats, animals, and other world objects, as well as a SpeedHack for faster movement across the map. The built‑in HWID Spoofer helps bypass hardware restrictions, while StreamProof hides visuals and the menu from OBS, Discord, and screen recording. The software also supports configs, hotkeys, and a Panic Key for instant disabling of all features.