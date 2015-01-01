Information about cheat

Arcane — a premium private cheat for SCUM, combining convenience, well‑designed functionality, and stylish execution. The signature Arcane menu features a clean design and excellent ergonomics — all parameters are arranged logically, making configuration quick and intuitive even for beginners. The core combat feature is a vector aimbot focused on maximum natural and legit aiming. It easily adjusts to individual playstyles and allows confident weapon control without sharp or suspicious crosshair movements. ESP / WallHack is implemented at a high level and displays players, zombies, mechs, and animals. A flexible filter system allows you to show only what you need, and the modern visual style makes the ESP informative and pleasant to use. Additionally, ESP for land, water, and air vehicles is included. Arcane also features Battle Mode for focused gunfights, No Recoil, No Spread, a custom crosshair, and other useful options. Arcane — a reliable and premium solution for confident gameplay in SCUM.