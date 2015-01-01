Arcane Software for SCUM
Information about cheat
Arcane — a premium private cheat for SCUM, combining convenience, well‑designed functionality, and stylish execution. The signature Arcane menu features a clean design and excellent ergonomics — all parameters are arranged logically, making configuration quick and intuitive even for beginners. The core combat feature is a vector aimbot focused on maximum natural and legit aiming. It easily adjusts to individual playstyles and allows confident weapon control without sharp or suspicious crosshair movements. ESP / WallHack is implemented at a high level and displays players, zombies, mechs, and animals. A flexible filter system allows you to show only what you need, and the modern visual style makes the ESP informative and pleasant to use. Additionally, ESP for land, water, and air vehicles is included. Arcane also features Battle Mode for focused gunfights, No Recoil, No Spread, a custom crosshair, and other useful options. Arcane — a reliable and premium solution for confident gameplay in SCUM.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector Aim)
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim on NPC - aimbot will target bots
- Bones - select bones the aimbot targets (head, neck, body)
- Aim Key - key to activate aimbot (hold)
- Visible Check - aim only at visible targets (not behind obstacles)
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot field of view
- Adaptive FOV - automatically adjusts aimbot FOV based on the situation
- FOV - working field of view for the aimbot
- Smooth - smoothing level of aimbot movement (vector)
- Max Distance - maximum aimbot range
Visuals (WH)
- Box - ESP as boxes
- Box Style - box design type (box, corners)
- Filled Box - filled boxes for better visibility
- Filled Style - appearance of box fill (static color, gradient)
- Visible Check - visible/invisible players highlighted in different colors
- Skeleton - ESP as skeletons
- Thickness - skeleton line thickness
- Snaplines - ESP lines to targets
- View Line - show target view direction
- Health - show health of players and creatures
- Skill - show NPC skill level
- Name - show player nicknames
- Dropship - show dropship location
- Held Item - show the item currently in target’s hands
- Distance - show distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance - ESP range for targets
Target List for Wallhack
- Players
- NPC
- Zombified
- Mech Sentries (Sentry)
- Razor
- Crow
- Seagull
- Chicken
- Wolf
- Bear
- Boar
- Deer
- Donkey
- Horse
- Goat
- Rabbit
- Other
Items ESP (Loot)
- Type - show item class
- Distance - distance to item in meters
- Max Distance - ESP range for items
- Medicine
- Food
- Water
- Chests
- Weapon Locker
- Cargo Drops
- Guns
- Bows
- Grenades
- Attachments
- Ammo
- Melee
- Helmet
- Armor
- Backpack
- Clothing
Vehicles ESP
- Category - show vehicle type
- Distance - distance to vehicle in meters
- Max Distance - ESP range for vehicles
- Water vehicles (configurable)
- Ground vehicles (configurable)
- Air vehicles (configurable)
- Barba
- Wooden motorboat
- Small raft
- Large raft
- SUP board
- Wolf Wagen
- Laika
- Rager
- Dirt bike
- Mountain bike
- City bicycle
- Barrow
- Improvised Barrow
- Kinglet Duster
Other Arcane SCUM Features
- Battle Mode - when enabled, all ESP is disabled except Player ESP
- Menu Key - key to open Arcane menu
- Unload Key - key to safely unload the cheat from the game
- Crosshair - custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Off-Screen Arrows - show arrows pointing to enemies off-screen
- No Recoil - no weapon recoil
- No Spread - all bullets go to one point
- Unlimited Ammo - enable infinite ammo
- Speedhack - increase movement speed
- Custom Colors - set custom colors for various ESP elements
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Phoenix Spoofer (Satano)
- Time-tested Temp HWID Spoofer
- Handles EAC and BE anti-cheats perfectly
- Affordable price and excellent performance
SCUM Private Hack (Wh-Satano)
- Very cheap cheat for SCUM
- Convenient and secure ESP (Wallhack)
- Low chance of ban (Undetected Cheat)