Byster Software for SCUM
Information about cheat
Byster — a functional and informative software for SCUM that is perfectly suited for comfortable and controlled gameplay. Its core features include advanced ESP capabilities: displaying players, zombies, NPCs, animals, vehicles, and all key loot categories. You will always stay aware of everything happening on the map — from resource locations to enemy movement. All information is displayed conveniently and configured through Byster’s signature menu. The aimbot is implemented in a classic format with flexible customization: target selection (players, bots, zombies), FOV settings, distance, smoothness, and various priority modes. This allows you to use it both in careful gameplay and more active situations. The item filtering system deserves special attention — you can select only the desired categories (weapons, food, medicine, etc.), which eliminates visual clutter and improves looting convenience. Additionally, a custom crosshair and FPS display are available. Byster — a balanced solution with an intuitive interface and all the necessary functionality for confident gameplay in SCUM.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – enables auto-aim on targets
- Aim Key – key to activate the aimbot
- Aim Players – aim at players
- Aim NPC – aim at NPCs (bots)
- Aim Zombies – aim at zombies
- Visible Check – aim only at visible targets (not behind obstacles)
- Target Mode – target selection mode (closest to crosshair, by distance, combo)
- Bone – select bone to aim at (head, chest, arms, legs)
- Smooth – aim smoothing (higher value makes aiming softer and less noticeable)
- FOV – aimbot activation radius (working area)
- FOV Circle – displays the aim radius circle on screen
- Aim Line – draws a line to the current target inside the FOV
- Max Distance – maximum distance for aimbot operation
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable ESP – enables player ESP
- Box – enables a box around the player
- Box Type – box type selection (no box, corner box, full 2D box)
- Name – shows the player's nickname
- Weapon – shows the player's current weapon
- Health Bar – displays player health bar
- Health Text – shows numeric HP value
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton
- Distance – displays distance to the player
- Snap Line – draws a line from you to the target
- Visible Check – visible/invisible players are colored differently
- Max Distance – maximum ESP render distance for players
NPC ESP (Bots)
- Enable ESP – enables NPC (bot) ESP
- Box – enables a box around NPC
- Box Type – box type selection (full box, corners)
- Name – shows NPC name/type
- Skeleton – displays NPC skeleton
- Health Bar – displays NPC health bar
- Distance – shows distance to NPC
- Snap Line – draws a line from player to NPC
- Max Distance – maximum NPC display distance
Zombies ESP
- Enable ESP – enables zombie ESP through walls and at distance
- Box – enables a box around zombie model
- Box Type – ESP box type selection (full 2D, corners, no box)
- Name – displays zombie name/type
- Health Bar – shows zombie health bar
- Distance – displays distance to zombie
- Snap Line – draws a line from player to zombie
- Skeleton – displays zombie skeleton
- Visible Check – zombies in line of sight and behind obstacles are colored differently
- Max Distance – maximum distance at which zombies are displayed
Items ESP (Loot)
- Enable ESP – enables item ESP
- Name – shows item name
- Distance – displays distance to the item
- Max Distance – maximum item display distance
- Categories – allows selecting specific loot categories to display
- Weapons – shows weapons
- Ammo – shows ammunition
- Food – shows food
- Show Spoiled – shows spoiled food
- Medicine – shows medical items
- Attachments – shows attachments and modules
- Clothing – shows clothing
- Other – shows other items
Animals ESP
- Enable ESP – enables animal ESP
- Name – shows animal name
- Distance – displays distance to the animal
- Snaplines – draws ESP line from screen to the animal
- Max Distance – maximum animal display distance
Vehicles ESP
- Enable ESP – enables vehicle ESP
- Name – shows vehicle name/type
- Distance – displays distance to the vehicle
- Snapline – draws ESP line from player to vehicle
- Max Distance – maximum vehicle display distance
Other Byster SCUM Features
- Crosshair – enables additional crosshair
- FPS – displays current in-game FPS
- ESP Colors Customization – allows customizing ESP colors
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Phoenix Spoofer (Satano)
- Time-tested Temp HWID Spoofer
- Handles EAC and BE anti-cheats perfectly
- Affordable price and excellent performance
Arcane SCUM
- Vector aimbot for legit gameplay
- Detailed ESP for players, NPCs, animals, and vehicles
- Battle Mode, No Recoil, and No Spread for full control
SCUM Private Hack (Wh-Satano)
- Very cheap cheat for SCUM
- Convenient and secure ESP (Wallhack)
- Low chance of ban (Undetected Cheat)