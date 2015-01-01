Information about cheat

Byster — a functional and informative software for SCUM that is perfectly suited for comfortable and controlled gameplay. Its core features include advanced ESP capabilities: displaying players, zombies, NPCs, animals, vehicles, and all key loot categories. You will always stay aware of everything happening on the map — from resource locations to enemy movement. All information is displayed conveniently and configured through Byster’s signature menu. The aimbot is implemented in a classic format with flexible customization: target selection (players, bots, zombies), FOV settings, distance, smoothness, and various priority modes. This allows you to use it both in careful gameplay and more active situations. The item filtering system deserves special attention — you can select only the desired categories (weapons, food, medicine, etc.), which eliminates visual clutter and improves looting convenience. Additionally, a custom crosshair and FPS display are available. Byster — a balanced solution with an intuitive interface and all the necessary functionality for confident gameplay in SCUM.