Information about cheat

Mason Internal for Rust — a new generation product from the well-known developer Mason. Thanks to the transition to an internal architecture, the software offers an impressive set of features, extended customization, and functionality that satisfies both fans of aggressive rage gameplay and players who prefer a more legit playstyle. At the core of the cheat is a powerful aimbot with support for pSilent, auto-shoot, hitchance settings, bone selection, advanced prediction, and a wide range of additional parameters. For maximum map control, there is a detailed ESP for players, animals, resources, containers, vehicles, and objects, as well as a full-featured RadarHack with flexible display settings. Special attention should be paid to the massive set of exploits: loot and building automation, movement functions, FlyHack, SpeedHack, Walk On Water, various rage weapon modifications, Instant Hit, No Recoil, No Spread, Instant Kill, and dozens of other features. All of this is complemented by a modern signature menu, a config system, and detailed customization of nearly every cheat element.