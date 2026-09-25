Information about cheat

Pussycat for Once Human — a functional External solution with a wide range of settings for comfortable gameplay and convenient world navigation. At its core is a flexible Aimbot with hitbox selection, separate aiming for players and entities, smoothness, FOV, and maximum distance limitation. The aimbot's working area can be visualized using an FOV Circle and fill. The main visual functionality consists of three ESP categories at once. Players ESP displays players with boxes, skeletons, names, weapons, animation, distance, and snaplines. Entities ESP allows you to track animals, mutants, bosses, bots, and deviants. A separate World ESP covers nearly all important world objects: chests, containers, rift anchors, teleports, resources, loot, vehicles, buildings, fishing, and other elements. The functionality is complemented by Radar Hack with adjustable position, size, and display range. For personalization, a custom crosshair, font size adjustment, and a Save/Load Config system are available, allowing you to quickly save and load ready-made configurations.