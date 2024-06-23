Crusader Cheat for Once Human (ESP + AIM + Teleport)
Information about cheat
We are pleased to present you the Crusader cheat for Once Human. Our new development for the hot online game will not leave you indifferent. The software already includes ESP, Aim and Teleportation. In the future, we will be happy to add other types of hacking here, everything depends on your wishes! The product is safe and optimized, works stably on all systems. Launching is simple, the chance of a ban is minimal. We hope that we were able to interest you. Have a good game!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Loading Bay
ESP (WH for Once Human)
- Player ESP - wallhack showing players
- Monsters ESP - wh showing monsters
- Animals ESP - esp showing animals
- Lines - wh in the form of lines
- Distance - show distance to targets
- Player Info - show additional information about players
- Corpses - corpses of characters
- Boxes - boxes with loot
- Storage Boxes - storage boxes
- Unknown Objects - unknown objects
- Maximum ESP Distance - limit the range of ESP operation
Aimbot (Aim for Once Human)
- Active Aimbot - enable/enable aimbot
- Aimbot Key - the key that when held down will make the aim work
- FOV Size - the size of the area within which the aimbot will select targets
- Draw FOV - show FOV area as a circle around the sight
- Sensitivity - smoothness of aimbot movements, responsible for aiming speed
- Bone - select body parts that the aimbot will aim at
- Mark Target - mark the current target of the aimbot
- Skip Zombies - do not select monsters as targets for the aimbot
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
Teleport Hack for Once Human
- Teleport to Boss 0 select the boss you want to teleport to
- Teleport to Silo - teleport to any Securement Silos
- Teleport to Town - move to any town in the game
- Teleport to Boxes - teleport to the boxes you see using ESP
- Teleport to Animals - teleport to animals visible in ESP
- Teleport to Zombies - teleportation to monsters
- Teleport to Players - move to players
- Teleport to Storage Boxes - tp to storage boxes
- Teleport to Unknown Objects - tp to unexplored objects
- Teleport to Corpses - TP to corpses with loot