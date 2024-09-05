Crusader Software Manual for Once Human

This page contains instructions for cheat Crusader for Once Human.

How to download and run Crusader correctly?

Step-by-step instructions for running the software:

After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the software. Download the loader using this link. The password for the archive is 123. Extract the files from the archive and place them in a separate folder. The folder name should be written in English letters, it is recommended to place this folder in the root of the C drive. Run the cheat loader as administrator. Insert your key into the "Serial Key" field and click "Sign In". After a short loading, you will see the Once Human icon. Click the "Start Injection Process" button. The message "Please Open Once Human" will appear, it's time to launch the game. When the game starts, press the "Insert" key while in the main menu. The cheat menu will appear in front of you. The key to close/open the menu is Insert.

Video showing the launch and gameplay.

Common problems and solutions.

Here we have collected popular problems and ways to fix them:

Uninstall Faceit anti-cheat and Riot Vanguard using "Add or Remove Programs". Anti-cheats prevent cheats from working;

Disable all antiviruses on your computer, and also completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection).

Disable Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

If you have problems with launching/injection, then you need to download this file. Run the file and restart your PC, then try to run the cheat again. You should also disable kernel isolation and vulnerable driver blocking in Windows Defender.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to "Borderless / Windowed)" in the game settings.

