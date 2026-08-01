Mason Full Software for Enlisted
Information about cheat
Mason Full for Enlisted — a full version of the popular software that combines all the necessary features for comfortable and efficient gameplay. The solution is perfect both for fans of legit playstyle and for those who want to get maximum information about what is happening on the battlefield without an overloaded interface. At the core of the functionality is a highly customizable Aimbot with adjustable smoothness, target acquisition radius, aiming speed, and maximum working distance. The visual part includes an informative ESP (WH) for players, vehicles, and useful objects with boxes, skeletons, nicknames, distance display, and other parameters. Additional features include a built-in 2D Radar hack, customizable crosshair, hotkeys for quick control, CPU load reduction mode, and a convenient configuration system. Mason Full — a universal solution for those who want a complete set of truly useful features in one mod menu.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Aimbot – enables automatic target aiming
- Invert Aim Pitch – inverts the vertical aim of the aimbot
- Aim Key – assigns a key to activate the aimbot
- Aim Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming (configurable)
- Aim Radius – allows changing the aimbot target capture area (configurable)
- Aim Step – adjusts the aimbot aiming speed (configurable)
- Aim Radius – displays the aimbot working area
ESP Wallhack (Visuals)
- ESP – enables visual elements display
- Soldiers – displays players
- Box – displays boxes around players
- Name – displays players' in-game nicknames
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Snapline – displays lines to players
- Distance – displays distance to players
- Vehicles – displays vehicles
- Ignore Team – hides teammates
- Player Distance Limit – limits the maximum player render distance (configurable)
- Vehicle Distance Limit – limits the maximum vehicle render distance (configurable)
- Ammo Boxes – displays ammo boxes
Other Mason Full Enlisted Features
- Radar – displays a radar overlay in-game
- Radar Size – allows changing the radar size (configurable)
- Radar Radius – allows changing the radar radius (configurable)
- Crosshair – displays an additional crosshair
- Save CPU – reduces CPU load while using the cheat
- Menu Key – assigns a key to open the menu
- Panic Key – assigns a key for emergency cheat disable
- Load Config from Clipboard – loads the cheat configuration from the clipboard
- Save Config to Clipboard – copies the current cheat configuration to the clipboard
Similar Products
Mason Enlisted Chams
- Chams Wallhack (WH) only, no extra features
- Player highlighting through walls
- Very low risk of detection