Information about cheat

Softhub ESP for Escape from Tarkov — a functional ESP suite from a trusted developer, created for comfortable gameplay and full control over the situation in the raid. The software provides an informative Wallhack for players and bots, showing boxes, skeletons, weapons, distance, character side (PMC/Scav), and all types of map exits. The advanced Loot ESP deserves special attention. It offers flexible category filters, item name search, loot value display, container content preview, and minimum item price settings. This allows you to quickly find truly valuable resources without cluttering the screen with unnecessary information. Additionally, Softhub is equipped with a built-in HWID Spoofer , config saving system, multilingual support, and Stream-Proof protection that hides visuals when capturing the game through OBS, Discord, and other recording software. An excellent choice for players who need a stable, informative, and user-friendly ESP for EFT.