Softhub Software for Escape from Tarkov
Information about cheat
Softhub ESP for Escape from Tarkov — a functional ESP suite from a trusted developer, created for comfortable gameplay and full control over the situation in the raid. The software provides an informative Wallhack for players and bots, showing boxes, skeletons, weapons, distance, character side (PMC/Scav), and all types of map exits. The advanced Loot ESP deserves special attention. It offers flexible category filters, item name search, loot value display, container content preview, and minimum item price settings. This allows you to quickly find truly valuable resources without cluttering the screen with unnecessary information. Additionally, Softhub is
equipped with a built-in HWID Spoofer, config saving system, multilingual support, and Stream-Proof protection that hides visuals when capturing the game through OBS, Discord, and other recording software. An excellent choice for players who need a stable, informative, and user-friendly ESP for EFT.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG), Steam
Wallhack (WH)
- 2D Box – displays 2D boxes around players and bots
- Box Type – selection of box types (rectangular, cornered, and other styles)
- Rectangle Outlined – box style with an outlined contour
- Box Blackout – darkens the inside of boxes for better target visibility
- Skeleton – displays character skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness – adjusts skeleton line thickness
- Weapon – displays the enemy's weapon
- Name & Side – displays player nickname and side (PMC / Scav)
- Distance – displays distance to targets
- Line – displays WH lines to enemies
- Max Distance – sets maximum ESP range
- Exit PMC – displays PMC exits
- Exit Scav – displays Scav exits
- Exit Secret – displays secret and special exits
- Players Color – sets player color
- Bots Color – sets bot color
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot – enables loot display
- Standard – standard loot display by categories
- Individual (Beta) – individual search mode for specific items by name
- Minimum Price (K) – filter for minimum item value
- Loot Max Distance – sets maximum loot display distance
- Possible Items – list of found items by entered name
- Delete All Items – clears the list of tracked items
- Custom Item Search – search and display specific items by name
- Containers – displays containers and crates
- Cargo – displays container contents
- Cargo Items Price – displays the value of items inside containers
- Total Minimum Price (K) – filter for minimum total value of container contents
- Crate Max Distance – sets container display distance
- Loot Icons – displays found loot as compact icons instead of a regular text list (loot, containers, corpses)
- Items Per Row – allows you to customize the number of item icons displayed in a single row (customizable)
- Icons Size – allows you to change the size of item icons (customizable)
- Loot Selection Preview – displays a preview of selected items as icons when configuring an individual loot filter
Loot Categories
- Gear – displays equipment and armor
- Magazines – displays magazines
- Barter – displays barter items
- Meds – displays medical supplies
- Weapon Parts – displays weapon modules and parts
- Sights – displays sights
- Provisions – displays food and drinks
- Ammo – displays ammunition
- Ammo Boxes – displays ammo boxes
- Currency – displays currency
- Weapons – displays weapons
- Containers – displays containers
- Keys – displays keys
- Suppressors – displays suppressors
- Cosmetics – displays cosmetic items
- Corpses – displays bodies of players and bots
Other Softhub EFT Features
- Stream-Proof – cheat content and ESP are not visible when capturing the game window via OBS/Discord
- Built-in Spoofer – includes a spoofer to bypass hardware bans in Tarkov
- Languages – Softhub cheat supports multiple languages (English, Russian, Spanish)
- Save – saves current config settings
- Load – loads saved config
- Reset – resets all settings to default values
- Delete – deletes the saved config
- Info & Buttons – information block in the upper left and additional cheat control elements
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