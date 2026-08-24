COVCHEG ESP Software for Delta Force Hawk Ops
Information about cheat
COVCHEG — a compact solution for Delta Force Hawk Ops, focused on providing extra information during raids. The core functionality is centered around visual display of players, bots, and discovered loot. Player ESP shows target locations, their team, health, distance, weapon, and selected agent, while a separate visibility check helps distinguish enemies behind obstacles from those in open space. For more precise target identification, a separate head box is included. Loot ESP lets you quickly navigate found items: it displays the name, value, quality, and distance to loot, and also helps determine the status of containers and objects related to dead players. Thanks to this, COVCHEG is well suited for those who primarily need information and convenient battlefield awareness control without an overloaded set of features.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, 26H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA, AMD, Intel
- Client: Steam
Player ESP (WH)
- Player ESP – enables displaying players through ESP
- Bot ESP – allows displaying bots separately from players
- Box – displays a box around the target
- Draw Team Number – shows the player's team number
- Draw Health – displays the target's current health level
- Visible Check – determines whether the target is in direct line of sight
- Draw Distance – shows the distance to the target
- Draw Weapon – displays the weapon the target is holding
- Draw Agent Name – shows the name of the selected agent
- Head Box – displays a separate box around the target's head
- Draw Name – shows the name of the player or bot
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot Name – displays the name of the found item
- Price – shows the item's value
- Distance – displays the distance to the item
- Dead Box – displays containers or objects associated with dead players
- Is Looted – shows whether the item or container has already been searched
- All Price – displays the value of the loot
- Quality – shows the item's quality or rarity
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