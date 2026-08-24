Information about cheat

COVCHEG — a compact solution for Delta Force Hawk Ops, focused on providing extra information during raids. The core functionality is centered around visual display of players, bots, and discovered loot. Player ESP shows target locations, their team, health, distance, weapon, and selected agent, while a separate visibility check helps distinguish enemies behind obstacles from those in open space. For more precise target identification, a separate head box is included. Loot ESP lets you quickly navigate found items: it displays the name, value, quality, and distance to loot, and also helps determine the status of containers and objects related to dead players. Thanks to this, COVCHEG is well suited for those who primarily need information and convenient battlefield awareness control without an overloaded set of features.