Softhub Software for Arma 3
Information about cheat
Softhub — a high‑quality private software for Arma 3 that combines extensive functionality, stable performance and confident protection bypassing. The solution is ideal for multiplayer on servers with DLC as well as for single missions. The key feature is the DLC Unlocker, which provides access to all vehicles, weapons and additional equipment from DLC packs. Note that the Contact addon is not unlocked. This allows using the content without restrictions in various game modes. The aimbot offers flexible customization: bone selection, target priority, FOV, smoothness and working distance. Two activation binds and current‑target display make control extremely convenient. ESP covers players, bots and objects: boxes, skeletons, health, weapons, factions and distance are displayed. World ESP shows vehicles, drones, animals and crates. The functionality is complemented by a radar and useful features such as infinite stamina, recoil adjustment and a custom crosshair. Softhub is a universal solution for full control in Arma 3.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable – enable/disable aimbot on players
- Prediction – accounts for target direction and distance
- Bone – select body part (head, torso, limbs)
- Priority – select target priority logic (crosshair, HP, distance, radius)
- FOV – area within which the aimbot works
- FOV Show – displays the aimbot working radius
- Smooth – aim smoothing
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot working distance
- Mark target – marks current target inside FOV
- Key 1 – main aimbot activation key
- Key 2 – additional aimbot activation key
- Aim target color – color of the current target highlight
Players & Bots ESP
- 2D box – displays targets as 2D boxes
- Skeleton – shows the model skeleton
- Health bar – displays health as a bar
- Weapon – shows the weapon in hands
- Name – displays nicknames
- Faction – shows faction
- Distance – shows distance to targets
- Direction – displays viewing direction
- Snapline – draws lines to targets
- Teammates – displays teammates
- Corpses – shows corpses
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance
- Box type – box style selection (full, corners, etc.)
- Box Blackout – darkens the inside of boxes
- Skeleton thickness – skeleton line thickness
- Players color – player color
- Teammates color – teammate color
- Corpses color – corpse color
World ESP
- Static Weapons – displays stationary weapons
- Soft Vehicles – shows light vehicles
- Armor Vehicles – displays armored vehicles
- Aircraft – shows aircraft
- Drone – displays drones
- Boat – shows boats
- Ammo / Weapon Box – displays ammo and weapon crates
- Animals – shows animals
- Vehicle Color – vehicle color
- Box Color – crate color
- Vehicles Distance – max display distance for vehicles and crates
- Animals Distance – display distance for animals
2D Radar
- Enable – enables player display on radar
- Rotation – radar rotation mode
- Size – radar size
- Angle – radar viewing angle
- Distance – target display distance
- Background opacity – radar background transparency
- Point size – radar point size
Other Softhub Arma 3 Features
- Unlock DLC – unlocks DLC (tanks, helicopters, etc.)
- Infinite stamina – infinite stamina
- Recoil percentage – recoil strength adjustment in percentages
- Sway percentage – weapon sway adjustment
- Crosshair – displays a crosshair in the center of the screen
- Local health bar – shows player's health
- Local stamina bar – shows player's stamina
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