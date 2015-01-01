Information about cheat

Softhub — a high‑quality private software for Arma 3 that combines extensive functionality, stable performance and confident protection bypassing. The solution is ideal for multiplayer on servers with DLC as well as for single missions. The key feature is the DLC Unlocker, which provides access to all vehicles, weapons and additional equipment from DLC packs. Note that the Contact addon is not unlocked. This allows using the content without restrictions in various game modes. The aimbot offers flexible customization: bone selection, target priority, FOV, smoothness and working distance. Two activation binds and current‑target display make control extremely convenient. ESP covers players, bots and objects: boxes, skeletons, health, weapons, factions and distance are displayed. World ESP shows vehicles, drones, animals and crates. The functionality is complemented by a radar and useful features such as infinite stamina, recoil adjustment and a custom crosshair. Softhub is a universal solution for full control in Arma 3.