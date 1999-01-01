Information about cheat

Ghost ESP for Arena Breakout Infinite is a private solution fully focused on visual features. The product does not include aimbots or gameplay exploits, offering only an informative ESP for comfortable and safe raids. It is an excellent choice for players who want to stay aware of everything happening on the map, efficiently search for valuable loot, and gain maximum information without interfering with shooting mechanics. Ghost stands out with its modern interface featuring well-thought-out navigation and a wide range of settings. Almost every ESP element can be customized to suit personal preferences: change colors, font size, display distance, and other parameters. The software displays players, bots, dead bodies, inventory contents, valuable loot, and numerous environmental objects. Additionally, it includes Battle Mode for quickly hiding unnecessary information during firefights, a config system, and Streamproof to conceal visual elements during screen capture via OBS or Discord.