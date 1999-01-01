Ghost ESP Software for Arena Breakout Infinite
Information about cheat
Ghost ESP for Arena Breakout Infinite is a private solution fully focused on visual features. The product does not include aimbots or gameplay exploits, offering only an informative ESP for comfortable and safe raids. It is an excellent choice for players who want to stay aware of everything happening on the map, efficiently search for valuable loot, and gain maximum information without interfering with shooting mechanics. Ghost stands out with its modern interface featuring well-thought-out navigation and a wide range of settings. Almost every ESP element can be customized to suit personal preferences: change colors, font size, display distance, and other parameters. The software displays players, bots, dead bodies, inventory contents, valuable loot, and numerous environmental objects. Additionally, it includes Battle Mode for quickly hiding unnecessary information during firefights, a config system, and Streamproof to conceal visual elements during screen capture via OBS or Discord.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam, Microsoft Store, Epic Games (EGS)
Visuals (Players/AI)
- Player ESP – displays players through walls
- AI/NPC ESP – displays bots, AI, and other NPCs
- Enable – enables player display via ESP
- Box – shows players using boxes
- Skeleton – displays player skeletons
- Name – shows player in-game nicknames
- Level – displays the current character level
- Weapon – shows the weapon the player is using
- Price – displays the total value of a player’s equipment
- Party – shows players who are in your group
- Distance – displays the distance to players
- Armor – shows the enemy’s protection and gear level
- Look Direction – displays the direction the player is looking
- Health – shows the player’s current health
- Show Inventory – displays the contents of the selected player’s inventory
- Visible Check ESP Colors – allows separate color configuration for visible and obstructed targets
- Custom Color – allows choosing custom colors for each ESP element
Corpse ESP
- Enable – enables ESP display of dead player and NPC bodies
- Show Bot Corpse – displays dead bot bodies
- Show Icon – shows an icon above the body for quick recognition
- Background – adds a background to corpse ESP for better readability
- Min Price – displays only bodies with loot value above the specified amount
- Max Distance – limits the maximum display distance of bodies
- Show Inventory – allows viewing the contents of the found body’s inventory
Loot ESP (Items)
- Enable – enables item display via Loot ESP
- Common – displays common rarity items
- Rare – displays rare rarity items
- Epic – displays epic rarity items
- Legendary – displays legendary rarity items
- Mythic – displays mythic rarity items
- Red – displays unique (red) rarity items
- Short Name – displays shortened item names
- Show Armor – shows protection level or armor class of equipment items
- Show Count – displays the quantity of items in a stack
- Max Distance – allows setting the maximum display distance for objects
- Min Price – hides items cheaper than the specified value
- Font Size – allows changing the font size of World ESP elements
Other Ghost ABI ESP Features
- Config Name – allows specifying the name of a new config
- Create – creates a new config with the current menu settings
- Save – saves changes to the selected config
- Load – loads a previously saved config
- Delete – deletes the selected config
- Keybind List – shows a list of active hotkeys and assigned functions
- Battle Mode – hides unnecessary ESP during firefights (toggleable via keybind)
- Menu Key – allows assigning a key to open and close the menu
- DPI Scale – adjusts the menu interface scale for comfortable display on different screen resolutions
- Streamproof – hides cheat visuals when captured via OBS/Discord
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