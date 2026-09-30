Information about cheat

Pussycat for Albion Online — a feature-rich External mod menu from our partner, created for players who want to see more information about the surrounding world and plan their actions more efficiently. The software offers detailed player ESP with display of equipment, abilities, effects, health, PvP status, and other parameters. Separate sections are dedicated to World ESP and resources: you can track mobs, silver, chests, loot, fishing spots, hunting tracks, crystal bosses, events, hideouts, wisps, transport, as well as trees, stone, fiber, and ore. Flexible filters allow you to limit what is displayed by tier, enchantment, distance, and other parameters. Dungeons, smugglers, and other important world objects are also available. A special place is occupied by built-in bots for resource gathering, fishing, and hunting with routes, filters, protection from dangerous mobs, transport usage, food, and stop settings when overloaded. The functionality is complemented by Radar Hack, Camera Zoom, No Fog, and a configuration and route system. The menu supports Russian and English languages.