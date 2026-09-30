Pussycat Software for Albion Online (External)
Information about cheat
Pussycat for Albion Online — a feature-rich External mod menu from our partner, created for players who want to see more information about the surrounding world and plan their actions more efficiently. The software offers detailed player ESP with display of equipment, abilities, effects, health, PvP status, and other parameters. Separate sections are dedicated to World ESP and resources: you can track mobs, silver, chests, loot, fishing spots, hunting tracks, crystal bosses, events, hideouts, wisps, transport, as well as trees, stone, fiber, and ore. Flexible filters allow you to limit what is displayed by tier, enchantment, distance, and other parameters. Dungeons, smugglers, and other important world objects are also available. A special place is occupied by built-in bots for resource gathering, fishing, and hunting with routes, filters, protection from dangerous mobs, transport usage, food, and stop settings when overloaded. The functionality is complemented by Radar Hack, Camera Zoom, No Fog, and a configuration and route system. The menu supports Russian and English languages.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Albion Online (PC), Steam
Players
- Enemies – displays enemy players
- Allies – displays allied players
- Max Distance – maximum player render distance
- Show Distance – shows the distance to the player
- Hide Guild/Party – hides players from your guild or party
- Name – displays the player's name/nickname
- Health – shows the player's health
- Health Bar – displays the health bar
- Mana Bar – displays the mana bar
- PvP Flag – shows the player's PvP status
- Cast Bar – displays the ability cast progress
- Effects – shows the player's active effects
- Box – displays a box around the player
- Snaplines – draws lines to players
- Line Origin – selects the line starting point (bottom/top of the screen, from the crosshair)
Equipment
- Player Equipment – displays the player's equipment
- Spells – shows the player's abilities
- Cooldowns – displays ability cooldowns
- Spell Range – shows the ability cast range
- Icon Size – adjusts icon size
- Icon Position – selects icon position
- Above – places icons above the player
- Below Bars – places icons below the bars
- Below Box – places icons below the box
- Offset X – adjusts horizontal offset
- Offset Y – adjusts vertical offset
World ESP (Environment)
- Mobs – displays creatures on the map
- Hide Critters – hides small creatures
- Aggro Radius – shows creature aggro radius
- Dropped Loot – displays dropped items
- Items Name – shows the item name
- Item Distance – shows the distance to the item
- Fishing Spots – displays fishing spots
- Fishing Max Distance – maximum render distance for fishing spots
- Fishing Distance – shows the distance to the fishing spot
- Fishing Hide Empty – hides empty fishing spots
- Silver – displays silver on the ground
- Silver Distance – silver render distance
- Silver Distance Label – shows the distance to silver
- Corpses – displays corpses
- Corpse Distance – maximum corpse render distance
- Corpse Distance Label – shows the distance to corpses
- Hunt Tracks – displays hunting tracks
- Hunt Max Distance – render distance for hunting tracks
- Hunt Distance – shows the distance to tracks
- Hunt Hide Used – hides already used tracks
- Crystal Bosses – displays crystal bosses
- Crystal Max Distance – distance for rendering bosses
- Crystal Distance – shows the distance to the boss
- Crystal Show Tier – displays the boss tier
- Events – displays events on the map
- Events Max Distance – maximum distance for events
- Events Distance – shows the distance to the event
- Hideouts – displays hideouts
- Hideout Distance – maximum hideout render distance
- Hideout Distance – shows the distance to the hideout
- Orbs – displays orbs
- Orb Distance – adjusts orb render distance
- Orb Distance Label – shows the distance to the orb
- Shrines – displays shrines
- Shrine Distance – maximum shrine render distance
- Shrine Distance Label – shows the distance to the shrine
- Mounts – displays mounts
- Mount Distance – maximum mount render distance
- Mount Distance Label – shows the distance to the mount
Chests
- Loot Chests – displays loot chests
- Chest Mobs – displays chests in mob camps
- Name – shows the chest name
- Distance – shows the distance to the chest
- Rarity – displays chest rarity
- Hide Empty – hides empty chests
- Max Distance – maximum render distance
Dungeons
- Enable – enables dungeon display
- Max Distance – maximum render distance
- Show Distance – shows the distance to the dungeon
- Random – displays random dungeons
- Royal – displays royal dungeons
- Randomized Holes – displays randomized entrances
- Solo – shows solo dungeons
- Veteran – shows veteran dungeons
- Elite – shows elite dungeons
- Hide Visited – hides visited dungeons
- Corrupted – displays corrupted dungeons
- Hellgates – displays hellgates
- Mists – displays mists
Smugglers
- Smugglers – displays smugglers
- Crates – shows smuggler crates
- Cages – shows smuggler cages
- Max Distance – maximum render distance
- Crate Distance – crate render distance
- Cage Distance – cage render distance
- Hide Opened – hides opened objects
Wisps
- Wisps – displays wisps on the map
- Max Distance – maximum render distance
- Show Distance – shows the distance to wisps
- Filter – filters wisps by group type
- All – displays all wisps
- Solo – displays solo wisps
- Duo – displays duo wisps
- Group – displays group wisps
Resources
- Wood – shows the location of trees
- Stone – shows the location of rocks
- Fiber – shows the location of fiber
- Ore – shows the location of ore
- Hide – shows the location of corpses and creatures
- Nodes + Mobs – displays resource nodes and mobs
- Min Tier – minimum resource tier to display
- Max Tier – maximum resource tier to display
- Min Enchant – minimum resource enchantment
- Max Enchant – maximum resource enchantment
- Tier + Enchant on Label – shows the resource tier and enchantment
- Max Distance – maximum resource render distance (separately for each group)
- Show Distance – shows the distance to the resource or object (separately for each group)
- Show Charges – displays the number of resource charges (separately for each group)
- Hide Depleted – hides fully gathered resources (separately for each group)
- Show Nearby Entities – displays creatures, corpses, and other related objects near gathering spots
Radar Hack
- Radar – enables/disables radar display
- POS X – adjusts the radar's horizontal position
- POS Y – adjusts the radar's vertical position
- Size – changes the radar size
- Icons – displays object icons on the radar
- Distance – distance to objects
Resource Bot
- Enable Auto Gather – enables automatic resource gathering
- Gather Radius – adjusts the gathering radius
- Filter Resources via ESP – uses ESP to filter resources
- Skip Resources Behind Walls – skips resources behind walls
- Mob Defense – enables defense against creatures
- Skip Dangerous Mobs – avoids dangerous creatures
- Min Mob Avoid – sets the minimum distance from creatures
- Return to Route – returns to the route after gathering
- Block Stuck Resource – blocks stuck resources
- Stuck Timeout – sets the wait time when stuck
- Auto Food – automatically uses food
- Stop on Overload – stops gathering when overloaded
- Stop from Load % – stops gathering at the specified load
- Use Mount for Gathering – uses a mount while gathering
- Show Gather Radius – displays the gathering radius
Fishing Bot
- Enable Fishing – enables automatic fishing
- From Route Line – uses the route line for movement
- Show Fishing Radius – displays the fishing radius
- Priority Chest – prioritizes chests
- Empty Spots – takes empty fishing spots into account
- Use Mount – uses a mount while moving
- Auto Food – automatically uses food
- Auto Bait – automatically uses bait
- Mob Defense – enables defense against creatures
- Auto-Cast – automatically casts the rod
- Auto-Hook – automatically performs the hook set
- Auto-Pull – automatically reels in the catch
- Auto-Repeat – automatically repeats fishing
- Fish the Whole Spot – fully fishes the selected spot
- Move to Next Spot – moves to the next spot
- Return to Route After Fishing – returns to the route after fishing
Hunting Bot
- Enable Hunt – enables automatic hunting
- Hunt Radius – adjusts the hunting radius
- Hunt Along Route – hunts along the route
- Mob Defense – enables defense against creatures
- Attack Aggro Mobs – attacks aggressive creatures
- Escape Mode – enables retreat mode
- Run Below HP % – retreats at low health
- Skip Mobs Behind Walls – the bot will skip creatures behind walls
- Auto Food – automatically uses food
- Stop on Overload – stops hunting when overloaded
- Stop from Load % – stops hunting at the specified load
- Use Mount for Hunting – uses a mount while hunting
- Show Hunt Radius – displays the hunting radius
Other Pussycat Albion Features
- Area & Route – allows you to manage and build custom routes for resource gathering, fishing, or hunting (flexible configuration)
- Ability Keys – allows you to assign up to 6 keys for different abilities
- Enemy Font Size – adjusts enemy text size
- Item Font Size – adjusts item text size
- Lock Overlay FPS – locks the overlay FPS
- Menu Key – assigns the menu open key
- Save Config – saves the current configuration
- Load Config – loads a saved configuration
- Localization – the menu supports English and Russian
- Camera Zoom – changes the camera zoom level
- No Fog – disables fog
- Debug ESP – outputs diagnostic ESP data for players, world objects, resources, and portals
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