Byster Software for Albion Online (Booster)

Information about cheat

Byster — a unique private mod menu for Albion Online, considered one of the most advanced solutions on the market. The software offers massive functionality and deep customization for any in-game tasks. The key feature is an incredibly detailed ESP: players, mobs, dungeons, wisps, smugglers, events, fishing and many other activities. A separate advanced Resource ESP is implemented with filtering by type, tier and enchantment, making farming maximally efficient. This is complemented by a full system for working with portals and zones: interactive map, search across 400+ locations and a table with detailed information — from resources to the number of chests. Special attention deserves the Auto Safe — a powerful automatic protection system. It includes scripts for different builds: auto-use of potions, helmets, armor and even abilities (such as astral staves). All functions can be bound and used without opening the menu. Also included: radar, auto-loot, zoom hack, alert system and config profiles. The menu supports multiple languages (RU/EN/CN). Bystera maximally powerful tool for full control and confident gameplay in Albion Online.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Albion Online (PC), Steam
Buy Guide

Visuals (Wallhack, ESP)

  • Players ESP – enables player wallhack
  • Mobs ESP – enables mob display
  • Loot ESP – enables loot and chest display
  • Fishing Zones ESP – displays fishing zones
  • Wisps ESP – displays wisps with filtering by type (solo, duo, party)
  • Dungeons ESP – displays dungeons (Random, Corrupted, Hellgate, Mists)
  • Hunt Tracks ESP – displays hunting tracks
  • Crystal Bosses ESP – displays crystal bosses
  • Smugglers ESP – displays smugglers
  • Smuggler Crates ESP – displays smuggler crates
  • Caged Smugglers ESP – displays imprisoned smugglers
  • Chest Mobs ESP – displays chest mobs
  • Event ESP – displays game events
  • Show Rarity – shows rarity of loot and chests (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)
  • Hide Empty – hides empty chests
  • Hide Party/Guild – hides party or guild members
  • Show Tier – displays tier level of objects or mobs
  • Filter – filters ESP objects by type (e.g. wisps for solo, duo or party)
  • Color Per Type – separate color customization for different object types
  • Name – displays object names (players, loot, chests, etc.)
  • Snaplines – enables WH snaplines from screen to targets (configurable per group)
  • Distance – shows distance to players/objects/chests etc. in meters (configurable per group)
  • Max Distance – maximum display distance (configured separately for each category)
  • Custom ESP Colors – color settings for various ESP elements
  • Aggro Radius – displays mob aggro radius as a circle on the ground

Resources ESP (Wood, Ores, etc)

  • Wood ESP – displays wood (resource nodes + resource mobs)
  • Fiber ESP – displays fiber (resource nodes + resource mobs)
  • Ore ESP – displays ore (resource nodes + resource mobs)
  • Rock ESP – displays stone (resource nodes + resource mobs)
  • Hide ESP – displays hide (only resource mobs)
  • Min Tier / Max Tier – sets minimum and maximum resource tier (T1–T8)
  • Tier + Enchant – displays resource enchantment (e.g. 4.1, 5.2, 6.3)
  • Enable – enables display of selected resource type
  • Max Distance – maximum display distance for resources
  • Distance – shows distance to resources
  • Show Charges – shows remaining resource charges
  • Show Lines – draws WH lines from screen to resources (per category)
  • Hide Depleted – hides depleted (empty) resource nodes
  • Color – color settings for each resource type

Portals ESP & Ava Map

  • Portal ESP – displays portals on the map and in the world
  • Enable – enables portal display
  • Max Distance – maximum portal display distance
  • Show Distance – shows distance to portals
  • Show Slots – shows number of available slots/entries in a portal
  • Color – portal display color settings
  • Interactive Portal Map – interactive portal map with visual placement display
  • Portal List – portal list sorted by distance to the player
  • Zone Map with Markers – zone map with markers for portals, chests, and key points
  • Chest Count – displays number of chests (large group chests, Avalon chests)
  • Dungeon Icons – displays dungeon icons on the map
  • Zone Name Search – search zones by name
  • Full Catalog – full list of all zones (400+)
  • Zone Table – table with zone information (zone name, tier, chest count, resources)

Auto Safe (Scripts)

  • Enable – enables the auto-safe system
  • Toggle Hotkey – hotkey to enable/disable auto-safe
  • Priority – ability usage priority (potions first, defensive abilities first)
  • Flask Selection – potion type selection by bind (healing, mana regen, defensive, cleanse)
  • Flask HP Threshold – HP threshold for potion use
  • HP Drop % – percentage of sudden HP drop for activation
  • Mana Threshold – mana threshold for potion use
  • Cleanse Triggers – cleanse trigger conditions (stun, root, silence, slow)
  • Cleric Cowl – automatic use of cleric cowl
  • Cleric HP Threshold – HP threshold for cleric cowl activation
  • Activate on Stun – auto-activate on stun
  • Mist Caller Hood – automatic use of Mistcaller hood
  • Mist Caller Hood HP Threshold – HP threshold for Mistcaller
  • Guardian Helmet – automatic use of guardian helmet
  • Self DoT Detection – helmet triggers on self-damage (DoT)
  • Ally Detection – consider ally damage
  • Ally HP Threshold – health threshold for allies
  • Graveguard Helmet – automatic use of graveguard helmet
  • Auto Target Selection – automatic target selection
  • Soldier Helmet – automatic use of soldier helmet
  • Cleric Robe – automatic use of cleric robe
  • Arbiter Robe – automatic use of arbiter robe
  • Min Allies Low HP – minimum number of low HP allies (arbiter robe)
  • Include Self – include self in calculation (arbiter robe)
  • Astral Q – automatic use of Q ability (quick assist, heal, buff)
  • Ally HP Threshold – ally HP threshold
  • Astral Q Include Self – include self for Q ability
  • Auto Target Selection – auto-target selection
  • Astral W – automatic use of W ability (control)
  • Min CC Allies – minimum number of CC’d allies
  • Astral W Include Self – include self for W
  • All Q + W Settings – applies all Q and W settings

Other Byster Albion Features

  • Zoom Hack – increases maximum camera zoom-out distance
  • Battle-Mode – hides unnecessary ESP and leaves only player display (toggleable)
  • Auto Decline – automatically declines party invites
  • Disable Player Rendering – disables player rendering in cities for higher FPS
  • Fog Removal – automatically removes fog
  • Player Alert – enables player alert system
  • Detection Distance – player detection distance
  • Alert Duration – duration of alert notification
  • Configs System – full system for creating and managing profiles with settings (usable for different builds)
  • Languages – Byster Albion menu supports multiple languages (English, Russian, Chinese)
  • ESP Customization – color customization for each ESP element
  • Radar – enable radar (maphack)
  • Radar Range – radar object range
  • Radar Size – radar window size
  • Camera Relative – radar rotates relative to the camera
  • Lock Position – locks radar position on screen
  • Icon Scale – radar icon size
  • Auto-Loot – enables auto-looting
  • Show Grid – displays loot grid for auto-loot
  • Rows – number of rows in loot window
  • Auto-Loot Delay – delay between item pickups

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