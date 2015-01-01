Cucumber Chams Software for Stalcraft X
Information about cheat
Cucumber (SMG) for Stalcraft X — a minimalist and convenient tool for comfortable Zone exploration and confident PvP/PvE gameplay. The product focuses on visual features and is not overloaded with unnecessary settings, making it perfect for players who prefer a simple and stable Wallhack (WH) without a complicated interface. The software displays players, allies, mutants, NPCs, weapons, anomalies, artifacts, and various environmental objects: stashes, fences, barrels, and other interactive map elements. It includes visibility checks for targets, helping you navigate firefights and track enemies even in challenging conditions. Artifact display is available at distances up to ~100 meters, significantly simplifying farming and exploration of anomalous zones. Quick control is available via hotkey switching for Chams with F7. Cucumber also features a built‑in spoofer and supports Stream‑Proof mode, ensuring visuals and overlays are not shown in recordings or streams. The software has no overloaded menu and is extremely easy to use — launch and play.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, VK Play, EXBO Launcher
Cucumber Stalcraft Features
- Enemies are visible through walls
- Allies are visible through walls
- Bots are visible through walls (NPCs)
- Artifacts are visible at a distance of ~100 meters
- Weapon display
- Mutant display
- Wallhack – allows displaying various in‑game entities through walls with model coloring using a specific color or material (chams)
- Chams – highlights player models through walls with colored materials
- Chams Toggle – quickly enables or disables chams with a hotkey (F7)
- Visible Check – players in line of sight and behind obstacles are colored differently
- Items Wallhack – displays various objects (barrels, fences, stashes, and more)
- Built-in Spoofer – includes hardware ban protection
- Stream-Proof – the cheat is not visible in screenshots/videos/streams when capturing the game through OBS or Discord
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