Information about cheat

Cucumber (SMG) for Stalcraft X — a minimalist and convenient tool for comfortable Zone exploration and confident PvP/PvE gameplay. The product focuses on visual features and is not overloaded with unnecessary settings, making it perfect for players who prefer a simple and stable Wallhack (WH) without a complicated interface. The software displays players, allies, mutants, NPCs, weapons, anomalies, artifacts, and various environmental objects: stashes, fences, barrels, and other interactive map elements. It includes visibility checks for targets, helping you navigate firefights and track enemies even in challenging conditions. Artifact display is available at distances up to ~100 meters, significantly simplifying farming and exploration of anomalous zones. Quick control is available via hotkey switching for Chams with F7. Cucumber also features a built‑in spoofer and supports Stream‑Proof mode, ensuring visuals and overlays are not shown in recordings or streams. The software has no overloaded menu and is extremely easy to use — launch and play.