Information about cheat

Arcane for THE FINALS is one of the most stable and tested solutions on the market, demonstrating high reliability from the game's first weeks post-release. The software is equipped with a flexible vector Aimbot focused on natural behavior during shooting: you can adjust tracking speed, capture zones, target priority, and achieve accurate legit results without abrupt movements. The visual functionality is informative and precise. ESP displays players, bots, teammates, and valuable loot while keeping the screen clean and not overloading the interface. Additionally, a radar is available for those who prefer a positional playstyle and want to see enemy movements in advance. Arcane includes full-fledged StreamProof protection: cheat interface elements are not displayed in screenshots, video recordings, or streams, making its use as safe as possible. The menu is done in the developer's signature style, supporting Russian, English, and Chinese languages, and is distinguished by its convenient structure and well-thought-out parameter settings. This cheat falls into the mid-premium category: it combines excellent protection, well-implemented features, and affordability, remaining a reliable option for those seeking stability and a comfortable gameplay experience without unnecessary risk.