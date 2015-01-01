Arcane Software for The Finals
Arcane for THE FINALS is one of the most stable and tested solutions on the market, demonstrating high reliability from the game's first weeks post-release. The software is equipped with a flexible vector Aimbot focused on natural behavior during shooting: you can adjust tracking speed, capture zones, target priority, and achieve accurate legit results without abrupt movements. The visual functionality is informative and precise. ESP displays players, bots, teammates, and valuable loot while keeping the screen clean and not overloading the interface. Additionally, a radar is available for those who prefer a positional playstyle and want to see enemy movements in advance. Arcane includes full-fledged StreamProof protection: cheat interface elements are not displayed in screenshots, video recordings, or streams, making its use as safe as possible. The menu is done in the developer's signature style, supporting Russian, English, and Chinese languages, and is distinguished by its convenient structure and well-thought-out parameter settings. This cheat falls into the mid-premium category: it combines excellent protection, well-implemented features, and affordability, remaining a reliable option for those seeking stability and a comfortable gameplay experience without unnecessary risk.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - turn Aimbot on/off
- Aim mode - aim operation mode (always, by pressing)
- Aim Key 1/2 - Aimbot activation key (two options available)
- Visible Check - work only on visible targets (outside obstacles)
- Targets - select targets for Aimbot (bots, teammates, players)
- Bones - select bones for Aimbot (head, neck, body, pelvis)
- Bones Priority - prioritize bones (nearest to crosshair, random, chosen bone)
- Draw FOV - show Aimbot operation circle
- FOV - Aimbot area of action by circle size
- FOV Style - visual settings for Aimbot circle
- Smooth - Aimbot smoothing
- Max Distance - maximum Aimbot working distance
Visuals (WH)
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style - box type, color, and other parameters customization
- Visible Check - differentiate visible/invisible players with box colors
- Name - display player names
- Distance - show distance to targets in meters
- Health - display HP level as a bar
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- View Line - show view direction
- Snaplines - WH as lines to enemies
- Bots - display bots
- Teammates - display allies
- Max Distance - maximum WH working distance
Items ESP (Loot)
- Gas Canister
- Healing Battery
- Glitch Barrel
- Goo Barrel
- Toxic Barrel
- Fire extinguishers
- Oil Barrel
Other Features Arcane The FINALS
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Unload Key - key for fully disabling the cheat
- Radar - radar displays all players in a separate window (flexible customization)
- Configs - settings system (save, load, reset, share)
- StreamProof - cheat menu and WH are invisible during game capture
- Languages - supports 3 languages (Russian, Chinese, English)
