Information about cheat

Memez No Recoil for Rust is a lightweight and effective solution for players who don’t need a full cheat and only want reliable shooting assistance. The program automatically compensates weapon recoil, significantly improving accuracy at any distance without complicated settings or overloaded features. The main advantage of Memez No Recoil is the ability to flexibly adjust the strength of recoil compensation, adapting the program to your mouse sensitivity, screen resolution, and playstyle. Additional features include automatic firing and disabling burst limits for compatible weapons. Thanks to its minimal functionality and simple controls, this solution is perfect for fans of legit-style gameplay, helping maintain confident weapon control in long‑range fights, base defense, PvP, and against roof campers.