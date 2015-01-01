Memez Radar Software for PUBG
Information about cheat
Memez Radar-Hack for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is a modern browser-based radar that provides information about everything happening on the map without any visual elements inside the game itself. The interface opens through a regular link and can be used on almost any device: a second monitor, laptop, tablet, smartphone, or even through the Steam overlay. One of its main advantages is the ability to share the link with teammates. Each team member can view real-time information independently, greatly simplifying coordination and allowing tactical decisions without constant voice communication. The radar offers a wide range of settings for displaying players, vehicles, and other in-game objects. You can choose which categories to show, adjust icon and text sizes, and tailor the interface for any screen resolution. Since there are no visual elements inside the game client, Memez Web Radar is perfect for those who prefer a clean gameplay experience and can even be used while streaming.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Kakao
Advantages of Memez PYBG Radar
- Fully browser‑based Web Radar
- Works on PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones
- Supports Steam overlay
- Ability to grant access to the whole team via a single link
- Flexible customization of displayed objects
- Adjustable text and icon size for any screen
- Safe for live streams (no extra interface inside the game)
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