Information about cheat

Memez Radar-Hack for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is a modern browser-based radar that provides information about everything happening on the map without any visual elements inside the game itself. The interface opens through a regular link and can be used on almost any device: a second monitor, laptop, tablet, smartphone, or even through the Steam overlay. One of its main advantages is the ability to share the link with teammates. Each team member can view real-time information independently, greatly simplifying coordination and allowing tactical decisions without constant voice communication. The radar offers a wide range of settings for displaying players, vehicles, and other in-game objects. You can choose which categories to show, adjust icon and text sizes, and tailor the interface for any screen resolution. Since there are no visual elements inside the game client, Memez Web Radar is perfect for those who prefer a clean gameplay experience and can even be used while streaming.