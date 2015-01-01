Information about cheat

SoftHUB Full for Escape from Tarkov Arena is the full version of a private solution designed specifically for the fast-paced matches of EFT Arena. The main feature of the product is its intelligent Aim Assist, which works differently from classic aimbots. Instead of taking full control of your aim, the system gently assists in keeping the target locked by subtly correcting crosshair movement while preserving natural control. The player still performs the main actions, making the shooting look максимально natural and comfortable even during intense firefights. In addition to the intelligent aiming assistant, SoftHUB includes a high-quality ESP with player display, weapons, distance, skeletons, and snaplines. Almost every visual element can be customized to your preferences: change box styles, colors, line thickness, and other parameters. The functionality is complemented by a convenient configuration system for quickly saving settings and support for three interface languages — Russian, English, and Spanish. SoftHUB Full is an excellent choice for players who prefer a legit playstyle with subtle aiming assistance and sufficient information about what is happening in the arena.