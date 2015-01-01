SoftHUB Full Software for Escape from Tarkov Arena
Information about cheat
SoftHUB Full for Escape from Tarkov Arena is the full version of a private solution designed specifically for the fast-paced matches of EFT Arena. The main feature of the product is its intelligent Aim Assist, which works differently from classic aimbots. Instead of taking full control of your aim, the system gently assists in keeping the target locked by subtly correcting crosshair movement while preserving natural control. The player still performs the main actions, making the shooting look максимально natural and comfortable even during intense firefights. In addition to the intelligent aiming assistant, SoftHUB includes a high-quality ESP with player display, weapons, distance, skeletons, and snaplines. Almost every visual element can be customized to your preferences: change box styles, colors, line thickness, and other parameters. The functionality is complemented by a convenient configuration system for quickly saving settings and support for three interface languages — Russian, English, and Spanish. SoftHUB Full is an excellent choice for players who prefer a legit playstyle with subtle aiming assistance and sufficient information about what is happening in the arena.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG), Steam
Aimbot (Aim Assist)
- Enable – enables/disables the aimbot (aim assist)
- Bone – allows you to select the body part to aim at (head, neck, body)
- Priority – sets the target selection method (closest to crosshair, closest by distance)
- FOV – size of the target acquisition area for the aimbot
- Show FOV – displays the Assist radius circle on the screen
- Smooth X – adjusts horizontal aiming smoothness
- Smooth Y – adjusts vertical aiming smoothness
- Max Distance – sets the maximum working distance of the aimbot
- Aim Target Color – allows you to choose the highlight color of the current target
- Mark Target – visually highlights the selected target
- Aim Key – allows you to assign an activation key for the aimbot (2 keys)
Visuals (ESP)
- Box – displays players in boxes
- Box Type – allows you to choose the box style (regular, corners only, outlined)
- Color – allows you to choose the box color
- Box Blackout – darkens the space inside the boxes
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton (wallhack)
- Skeleton Thickness – adjusts the thickness of the skeleton lines
- Weapon – shows the weapons held by players
- Name – displays player nicknames
- Distance – shows the distance to players in meters
- Line – displays lines from your character to detected players (snaplines)
Other Softhub EFT Arena Full Features
- Load – loads a previously saved configuration
- Save – saves the current settings to a configuration
- Reset – resets all settings to default values
- Delete – deletes the selected configuration
- Info & Buttons – displays an information panel with assigned hotkeys
- Unload – completely unloads the mod menu from the game
- Menu – opens and closes the cheat menu
- Update – updates the mod menu data without restarting the game
- Language – allows you to select the mod menu interface language (English, Spanish, Russian)
Similar Products
Authority EFT Arena
- Powerful Silent Aim Bot with interactive configuration
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Softhub EFT Arena ESP
- Informative ESP (WH) for Players Only and Nothing Extra
- Detailed customization of all elements, low ban risk, user-friendly menu
- Support for Russian, English, and Spanish languages
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Fecurity (EFT Arena Only)
- Aimbot Cheat for EFT: Arena
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- Safe and Premium Cheat for Tarkov Arena