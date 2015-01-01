Softhub ESP Software for Tarkov Arena (EFT)
Information about cheat
SoftHUB ESP for Escape from Tarkov Arena — a lightweight version of the popular solution from SoftHUB, created specifically for players who need high-quality ESP without additional combat features. This version does not include AI Aim Assist, allowing all functionality to focus on informative enemy visualization and ease of use during matches. The software allows you to display players using boxes, skeletons, snaplines, nicknames, weapons, and distance to targets. Almost every element can be finely customized: choose box styles, adjust colors, change skeleton line thickness, and other display parameters. A configuration system is available for quickly switching between different presets, and the mod menu interface supports three languages — Russian, English, and Spanish. SoftHUB ESP is an excellent choice for players who value maximum awareness on the arena without using aimbots or other assist mechanics.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG), Steam
ESP (WH)
- Box – displays players in boxes
- Box Type – allows you to choose the box display style (full, corners only, outlined)
- Color – allows you to choose the box color
- Box Blackout – darkens the space inside the boxes
- Skeleton – displays the player's skeleton (WH skeleton)
- Skeleton Thickness – adjusts the thickness of the skeleton lines
- Weapon – shows the weapon in players' hands
- Name – displays player nicknames
- Distance – shows the distance to players in meters
- Line – displays lines from your character to detected players (snaplines)
Other Softhub EFT Arena ESP Features
- Load – loads a previously saved configuration
- Save – saves the current settings to a configuration
- Reset – resets all settings to default values
- Delete – deletes the selected configuration
- Info & Buttons – displays an information panel with assigned hotkeys
- Unload – completely unloads the mod menu from the game
- Menu – opens and closes the cheat menu
- Update – updates mod menu data without restarting the game
- Language – allows you to select the mod menu interface language (English, Spanish, Russian)
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