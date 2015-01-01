Information about cheat

SoftHUB ESP for Escape from Tarkov Arena — a lightweight version of the popular solution from SoftHUB, created specifically for players who need high-quality ESP without additional combat features. This version does not include AI Aim Assist, allowing all functionality to focus on informative enemy visualization and ease of use during matches. The software allows you to display players using boxes, skeletons, snaplines, nicknames, weapons, and distance to targets. Almost every element can be finely customized: choose box styles, adjust colors, change skeleton line thickness, and other display parameters. A configuration system is available for quickly switching between different presets, and the mod menu interface supports three languages — Russian, English, and Spanish. SoftHUB ESP is an excellent choice for players who value maximum awareness on the arena without using aimbots or other assist mechanics.