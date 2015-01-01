Information about cheat

Authority for Escape from Tarkov Arena — an advanced PvP tool from developer SMG, whose products have long been known for their stability and high quality. The solution is designed for dynamic gunfights and provides a complete set of tools for confident gameplay in Arena. The core of the product is a powerful Silent Aimbot with auto target switching during aim operation, visibility checks, hitbox selection, and flexible FOV adjustment. Special attention deserves the interactive character model preview, allowing you to conveniently configure priority hit zones directly through the interface. The ESP is executed at a high level and displays players, weapons, grenades, distance, health, view direction, fire mode, and other useful information without an overloaded interface. For convenience, there is a separate interactive ESP preview with the ability to move visual elements directly in the menu. Authority also offers an impressive set of additional features: Speedhack, Infinite Stamina, Thermal Vision, Night Vision, Full Bright, Zoom Hack, No Malfunction, Instant ADS, recoil compensation, time‑of‑day adjustment, and other useful functions for PvP gameplay. Completing the package are a built‑in radar, config system, Battle Mode for quickly disabling unnecessary ESP, multilingual support, and flexible interface customization.