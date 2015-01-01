Authority External Software for EFT ARENA (Tarkov)
Information about cheat
Authority for Escape from Tarkov Arena — an advanced PvP tool from developer SMG, whose products have long been known for their stability and high quality. The solution is designed for dynamic gunfights and provides a complete set of tools for confident gameplay in Arena. The core of the product is a powerful Silent Aimbot with auto target switching during aim operation, visibility checks, hitbox selection, and flexible FOV adjustment. Special attention deserves the interactive character model preview, allowing you to conveniently configure priority hit zones directly through the interface. The ESP is executed at a high level and displays players, weapons, grenades, distance, health, view direction, fire mode, and other useful information without an overloaded interface. For convenience, there is a separate interactive ESP preview with the ability to move visual elements directly in the menu. Authority also offers an impressive set of additional features: Speedhack, Infinite Stamina, Thermal Vision, Night Vision, Full Bright, Zoom Hack, No Malfunction, Instant ADS, recoil compensation, time‑of‑day adjustment, and other useful functions for PvP gameplay. Completing the package are a built‑in radar, config system, Battle Mode for quickly disabling unnecessary ESP, multilingual support, and flexible interface customization.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher, Steam
Silent Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Silent Aim – hidden aimbot without snapping the camera to the target
- Enable Aimbot – enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key – assign the aimbot activation key
- Auto Switch – automatically switch between targets
- Bone Selection – choose the body part to aim at (head, neck, body, elbows, knees, arms)
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible enemies
- Field of View (FOV) – adjust the aimbot operating radius
- Maxi Distance – maximum distance for aimbot operation
- Show Radius – display the aimbot FOV circle on screen
- Show Target Bone – display the selected bone/body part of the target
- Show Line To Target – display a line to the current target
- Interactive Bone Preview – interactive player model preview window with selectable hitboxes via UI
Visuals (WH)
- Box ESP – display boxes around players through walls
- Box Mode – choose box type (normal, corner-only, no boxes)
- Name ESP – display player nicknames
- Weapon ESP – shows the weapon in the enemy’s hands
- Skeleton ESP – display player skeletons
- Distance ESP – show distance to the target
- Look Direction – shows the player's viewing direction
- Visible Check – separate indication for visible and invisible enemies
- Health ESP – display player health
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance for players/bots
- Grenades ESP – display grenades
- Smoke Grenades ESP – display smoke grenades
- Ammo Count – shows the amount of ammo the player/weapon has
- Fire Mode – displays the current weapon firing mode
- Interactive ESP Preview – interactive ESP elements preview window with Drag & Drop support
Exploits
- SpeedHack – change character movement speed
- Infinite Stamina – enable infinite stamina
- Infinite Oxygen – infinite breathing / no oxygen consumption
- Night Vision – enable night vision
- Thermal Vision – enable thermal vision mode
- Full Bright – increase map and dark area brightness
- Zoom Hack – additional camera zoom/field of view increase
- Zoom Value – adjust zoom strength for zoom hack
- Fast Duck – accelerated crouching
- Big Heads – increase player model head size
- Long Jump – increased jump distance
- Disable Grass – disable grass on the map
- Disable Shadows – disable shadows and dark areas
- Time Changer – allows changing in‑game time
- Time Hours – adjust game time in hours
- Compensate Recoil – enable/disable recoil compensation
- Recoil Percent – adjust recoil compensation strength
- No Malfunction – disable weapon malfunctions
- Instant ADS – instant aim-down-sights transition
Other Authority EFT Arena Features
- Radar – built-in radar displaying players and bots
- Configs – manage cheat configuration profiles for different playstyles (save, load, reset, export/import)
- Language – choose the interface language (English, Chinese, Russian)
- Theme Color – change the cheat menu color theme
- Font Settings – manage fonts inside the cheat menu
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Panic Key – emergency key to disable all functions
- Battle Mode Key – disable all unnecessary ESP and leave only player display
- Crosshair – enable an additional crosshair in the center of the screen
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