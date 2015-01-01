Information about cheat

Mason for ARC Raiders is a modern external cheat designed with a focus on reliability, stability, and comfortable gameplay. Thanks to its external architecture, the solution minimally interferes with the game, and all functionality is tailored for confident PvPvE gameplay without unnecessary overloaded features. The core of the software is a smooth aimbot with a Humanizer, target‑movement prediction, and recoil compensation. It can be easily configured for both maximally legit play and a more aggressive style. The informative ESP displays players, drones, and valuable loot, with the ability to select only the item categories you need for quests or efficient resource farming. Additional features include a built‑in radar, Zoom Hack, FOV Changer, and a convenient Battle Mode that hides loot and drones with one click, leaving only players on the screen for full focus during firefights. More functionality is planned in the future, while the price will remain unchanged.