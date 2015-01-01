Mason External Software for ARC Raiders
Information about cheat
Mason for ARC Raiders is a modern external cheat designed with a focus on reliability, stability, and comfortable gameplay. Thanks to its external architecture, the solution minimally interferes with the game, and all functionality is tailored for confident PvPvE gameplay without unnecessary overloaded features. The core of the software is a smooth aimbot with a Humanizer, target‑movement prediction, and recoil compensation. It can be easily configured for both maximally legit play and a more aggressive style. The informative ESP displays players, drones, and valuable loot, with the ability to select only the item categories you need for quests or efficient resource farming. Additional features include a built‑in radar, Zoom Hack, FOV Changer, and a convenient Battle Mode that hides loot and drones with one click, leaving only players on the screen for full focus during firefights. More functionality is planned in the future, while the price will remain unchanged.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim Bot
- Enabled – enables or disables the aimbot
- Aim Key – allows you to assign the aimbot activation key (hold the button)
- FOV – allows you to adjust the size of the target acquisition area for the aimbot
- Show FOV Circle – displays the aimbot working radius as a circle on the screen
- Smooth – adjusts the smoothness of aiming at the target
- Hitbox Selection – allows you to choose the body part the aimbot will aim at
- Prediction – accounts for target movement, increasing accuracy when aiming at moving enemies
- RCS – compensates for weapon recoil during shooting
- Safe Preset – applies safer aimbot settings for more natural behavior
- Humanizer – makes the aimbot behave more naturally and imitates real player movements
Wallhack (ESP)
- Local Skeleton – displays an ESP skeleton on your character
- Enemy Box – displays boxes around enemies
- Enemy Armor – displays enemy armor level
- Enemy HP – displays enemy health
- Enemy Skeleton – displays enemy skeletons
- Show Knocked – displays knocked enemies
- Visible Check – boxes for visible and hidden enemies are colored differently
- Enemy Weapon Name – displays the name of the weapon enemies are holding
- Enemy Ammo Count – displays the number of bullets in enemies’ weapon magazines
- Items – displays items and loot on the map
- Choose Item Type – allows selecting all or only specific item categories
- Drones – displays drones and other dangerous creatures
Other Mason ARC Raiders Features
- Radar – displays a separate radar showing the location of objects and enemies
- Battle Mode Key – allows you to assign a key to activate battle mode (hide unnecessary ESP elements)
- Hide Drones – hides drones during battle mode
- Hide Items – hides items during battle mode
- FOV Changer – allows you to change the camera field of view
- Zoom Hack – allows you to increase maximum camera zoom
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Ancient ARC Raiders
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Fecurity ARC Raiders
- Powerful Software for ARC Raiders
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Dullwave Arc Raiders
- Humanaizer-Aim: undetectable legit aimbot for Arc Raiders
- Flexible ESP: full control over the display of players, arcs, and loot
- Battle Mode: disable unnecessary information and have a clear screen during firefights