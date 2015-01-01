Arcane Apex Legends Software
Information about cheat
Private cheat Arcane for Apex Legends — is a modern solution for players looking for maximum functionality and convenience in one product. This software includes everything you need: a powerful aimbot with flexible settings, a convenient Wallhack, loot visualization (Loot ESP), a built-in radar, a skinchanger, and even its own HWID Spoofer. Arcane allows you to adjust the aim to any playstyle — from aggressive to accurate and legitimate. ESP is implemented in a classic format (boxes, skeletons, lines) and is also complemented by the Glow Hack effect, which makes the outline of enemies noticeable and stylish — just like in classic X-Ray. Loot ESP significantly speeds up the looting process, allowing you to immediately see the necessary items with filtering by type and quality. The radar is suitable for those who want to play discreetly, without unnecessary visualization on the screen. One of the main features of Arcane is the built-in Skinchanger — with its help, you can choose any skin for any weapon, even if it is not in your inventory. The product is fully StreamProof: the cheat is not visible in recordings and broadcasts, making it ideal for streamers. Support for three languages is also implemented: Russian, English, and Chinese. Arcane works stably, is regularly updated, and adapts to all Apex Legends patches. This is truly a powerful solution that will be appreciated by both beginners and experienced players.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (Legit and Rage)
- Enable Aimbot - enable aimbot
- Always Active - in this mode, aimbot works always, without a key
- Prediction - predict the movement trajectory of targets
- Recoil Control - reduce weapon recoil during shooting
- Target Bots - aim at bots with the help of aimbot
- Target Teammates - select teammates as aimbot targets
- Target Knocked - fire at knocked enemies with the help of aimbot
- Visible Check - if activated, targets behind walls will not be selected
- Switch Delay - use a delay before switching targets
- Radius (FOV) - size of the area where aimbot selects targets
- Draw FOV - display the working area of the aimbot as a circle in the center of the screen
- Activation Key (First, Second) - ability to bind 2 keys for aimbot
- Mode (Legit, Rage) - aimbot operation mode, safer or more powerful
- Bone - select the body part the aimbot will aim at
- Bone Selection Mode (Select, Random, Closest) - method of selecting body parts for aimbot
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- 2D Boxes - display players using 2D boxes
- Lines - WH in the form of lines
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - health indicator of characters
- Shield Bar - indicator of the amount of armor on targets
- Nickname - in-game names of players
- Level - account level of targets
- Platform - player client (Steam, EA, Console)
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Max Distance - limit the range of Players ESP
- Legend Name - name of the player's legend
- Team Number - team ID of the target
- Weapon - weapon in the hands of the person
- View Line - line showing the direction of the target's view
- Draw Bots - display bots using ESP
- Draw Teammates - display teammates
- Draw Knocked - display knocked players
- Draw Visible - display visible targets (not behind walls)
Loot ESP (Items, Weapons)
- Items ESP - enable ESP for displaying items
- Distance - distance in meters to loot
- Max Distance - range of WH for displaying loot
- Name - names of displayed items
- Quality Filter (White, Blue, Purple, Gold, Red) - loot filter by quality
- Ammo (Light, Heavy, Shotgun, Energy, Sniper) - display different types of ammunition
- Attachments - display weapon modifications
- Backpacks - backpacks for inventory expansion
- Helmets - helmets for head protection
- Body Shields - body armor for protection
- Knockdown Shields - shields for protecting knocked players
- Meds and Armor - medkits and shield charges
- Grenades - various grenades, explosives
- Weapons (Pistol, SMG, Light Rifle, ARs, Machine Gun, Shotgun, Sniper, Individual) - display weapons by type
- Others - other items not included in the filters
Glow (Outline, X-ray)
- Enable Outlines - enable outline of character models
- Draw Bots - enable outline of bot models
- Draw Teammates - enable outline of allies
- Draw Knockeds - outline models of knocked characters
- Items Display - display loot using GLOW
- Items Distance - range of Glow Loot
- Weapon Display - display weapons using glow
- Draw Fill - fill the model of the displayed target with texture
- Brightness - brightness of the outline/fill Glow
- Outline Radius - thickness of Glow outline lines
- Mode - outline setting mode, basic or advanced
- Outline Style - choose the style of outline for characters, items, many styles to choose from
- Fill Style - choose the style of texture fill, several styles to choose from
Misc (Other Features of Arcane Apex Legends)
- Radar - radar window for displaying players, for those who don't like WH
- Skinchanger - ability to apply any skins to weapons
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the center of the screen, detailed settings, 7 types of crosshairs
- Super Glide - easy use of the super-glide technique with the help of the cheat
- Bunny Hop - allows gaining speed with bunny hopping
- Wall Jump - easy execution of wall jumps
- Tap Strafe - strafing while shooting
- CFG System - ability to save and load Arcane cheat settings for Apex
- StreamProof - arcane apex is completely invisible on videos/screenshots/streams
- Localization - software menu available in 3 languages: English, Russian, and Chinese
- HWID-Spoofer - built-in spoofer for bypassing bans
Reviews of "Arcane Apex"
Here you can read reviews from other users about this product.
Сергей
THE ONLY ONE WITHOUT A BAN
A very good spoofer, the most stealthy cheater. No matter what I try to run with ranked, I get banned, but never with Arcane. I've bought it a bunch of times and will continue to do so. The downside: the skin changer is poor, the skins are so-so, and there are no legendaries at all. And the updates sometimes take a really long time.
Данила
The best of the bunch
At the moment, this is probably the best software for apex that is available here. I played 180 hours on an account with this software and never got banned, and sometimes I was very harsh, but the software is very often stuck on updates. Let's hope that the software keeps up with the times.
Александр
The best, but half the time it's under update
It's the only easy-to-install cheat that doesn't get you banned, but it's incredibly unavailable and stuck in an update—it freezes the time you bought, so you're not really losing anything. But without it, you'd want to play for two weeks until it's updated, and without it, there's nothing to do with the Predator rank—500 out of 750 Predators have cheats!
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
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