Information about cheat

Private cheat Arcane for Apex Legends — is a modern solution for players looking for maximum functionality and convenience in one product. This software includes everything you need: a powerful aimbot with flexible settings, a convenient Wallhack, loot visualization (Loot ESP), a built-in radar, a skinchanger, and even its own HWID Spoofer. Arcane allows you to adjust the aim to any playstyle — from aggressive to accurate and legitimate. ESP is implemented in a classic format (boxes, skeletons, lines) and is also complemented by the Glow Hack effect, which makes the outline of enemies noticeable and stylish — just like in classic X-Ray. Loot ESP significantly speeds up the looting process, allowing you to immediately see the necessary items with filtering by type and quality. The radar is suitable for those who want to play discreetly, without unnecessary visualization on the screen. One of the main features of Arcane is the built-in Skinchanger — with its help, you can choose any skin for any weapon, even if it is not in your inventory. The product is fully StreamProof: the cheat is not visible in recordings and broadcasts, making it ideal for streamers. Support for three languages is also implemented: Russian, English, and Chinese. Arcane works stably, is regularly updated, and adapts to all Apex Legends patches. This is truly a powerful solution that will be appreciated by both beginners and experienced players.