Phoenix Neon for Apex Legends
Information about cheatMeet: Apex Neon - a reliable product for Apex Legends from the Phoenix team. This cheat only includes stroke and triggerbot. This software is balanced, optimized, the lighting has a pleasant visual style, which changes depending on the amount of health of opponents and some other circumstances. Using a trigger and WH will allow you to play legally and not get banned for a long time. In addition, after purchasing Phoenix Neon for Apex Legends, you can get a Phoenix Spoofer to bypass the HWID ban for free. We are waiting for your purchases and reviews!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Origin. EA App Launcher
Phoenix Neon Features
- Glow - highlighting the silhouettes of opponents behind walls and other obstacles
- Enemy Only - Shows only enemy characters, allies will not glow
- Visible Check - Enemies that are in line of sight will be highlighted differently for convenience
- Health Based - The color of the outline will change depending on the amount of health the target has
- Knocked Down Check - knocked down characters are shown in a different color
- Optimization - the cheat is perfectly optimized. Your fps will not decrease when playing with our software
- Nickname ESP - shows player nicknames
- TriggerBot - auto-shot when an enemy hits the crosshairs
- HWID-Spoofer - Phoenix Spoofer for bypassing HWID-bans in the apex legends
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