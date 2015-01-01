New Account for Apex Legends

Information about cheat

We have been selling various products for Apex Legends for a long time. I think most visitors of the site know us for our apex software. But this time we decided to add a new type of product to our store; new apex legends accounts. It would seem, why sell new accounts for a free game? But not everything is so simple; firstly, registration in Apex (EA APP especially) is quite unpleasant and inconvenient, and secondly, you cannot register many accounts from one IP address, especially if you have received bans in Apex Legends. In addition, we give you not just an EA (Origin) login and password, as most sellers do, we give you full access to the mail and account in the EA Game APP, and we also attach a new steam that you can use, if you want to play apex through Steam. Buying an account from us you save your time + you are guaranteed to get full access to a completely legally registered account. Our accounts are great for testing cheats, because they are 100% clean, and for playing without software.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, EA App, Origin
Buy Guide

About accounts from Wh-Satano

  • 100% New account that has never played Apex Legends
  • Full access to email tailor-made for you
  • You also get a new Steam account
  • All accounts are registered from different IP addresses for security
  • You can link your email
  • 100% clean accounts are suitable for playing with cheats
  • Suitable for use as a main account

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