Information about cheat

Mason Internal for War Thunder — one of the most functional solutions on the market, built on the new internal architecture by developer Mason. Thanks to direct integration into the game, the software offers an impressive set of features and detailed customization of almost every parameter for any playstyle — from comfortable legit gameplay to highly aggressive action. The advanced aiming complex deserves special attention, featuring Silent Aim, automatic target lead prediction (Autolead), auto-scout, and automatic artillery. For vehicles, a powerful ESP is implemented, showing reloads, repairs, distance, vehicle names, and highlighting through obstacles using Chams. A separate advantage of Mason Internal is the Modules ESP, which allows you to see crew placement, engine, transmission, ammo racks, and other critical components of any vehicle. Additional features include real-time shell and missile tracking, an extended radar, environment modification, extra camera unlocking, and a large set of HUD tools. The software also includes the signature Map Finder system, which automatically analyzes maps during matchmaking and allows you to avoid unwanted locations by connecting only to suitable battles.