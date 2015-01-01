First Hunt Software for War Thunder
Information about cheat
First Hunt for War Thunder — a functional private solution with a modern interface and a wide range of features for ground, air, and naval battles. The software combines a precise aimbot, detailed ESP, internal vehicle module display, and a built-in radar, providing maximum awareness of everything happening on the battlefield. ESP allows you to see enemy vehicles, distance, nicknames, reload status, lead indicators, and also displays internal modules, including crew, ammunition, fuel tanks, and other vulnerable components. Additional features include a built-in 2D radar, rocket, bomb, and ATGM tracers with flexible display time settings, as well as a range of useful auxiliary functions. Thanks to its high level of information and user-friendly menu, First Hunt is suitable for both beginners and experienced War Thunder players.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Gaijin
Aimbot
- Aimbot – enables automatic aiming at the target
- Lock Key – assigns a key to lock onto a target
- Aim Key – assigns a key to activate the aimbot
Wallhack
- Visible Check – displays visible/invisible targets in different colors
- Visual Prediction – displays the lead point taking ballistics into account
- Distance – displays the distance to the target
- Unit Name – displays the vehicle name
- Nickname – displays player nicknames
- 3D Box – displays three-dimensional boxes around vehicles
- Reload Bar – displays the enemy reload progress
- Invulnerable – displays invulnerable targets
- Bomb Point – displays the bomb impact point
- SPAA Counter – displays the number of enemy air defense units
- Air Targets Counter – displays the number of enemy aircraft
Modules
- Modules – displays internal vehicle modules
- Gun Barrel – displays the gun barrel
- Cannon Breech – displays the cannon breech
- Crew – displays the crew
- Fuel Tank – displays fuel tanks
- Ammo Rack – displays the ammunition rack
- Body – displays the vehicle hull
Tracers
- Tracers – displays ammunition tracers
- Missile Tracer Time – allows adjusting the display time of ATGM tracers (configurable)
- Bomb Tracer Time – allows adjusting the display time of bomb tracers (configurable)
- Rocket Tracer Time – allows adjusting the display time of aircraft rocket tracers (configurable)
Radar Hack
- Radar – displays a two-dimensional radar
- Tanks – displays tanks on the radar
- Planes – displays aircraft on the radar
- Ships – displays ships on the radar
- Locked Target – displays the locked target on the radar
- Rockets – displays rockets on the radar
- Bombs – displays bombs on the radar
- Missiles – displays ATGMs on the radar
Other First Hunt WT Features
- Enable FPS – displays the current FPS
- Arcade Crosshair – displays an additional crosshair
- Arcade Markers – displays in-game markers
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