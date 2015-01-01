Information about cheat

First Hunt for War Thunder — a functional private solution with a modern interface and a wide range of features for ground, air, and naval battles. The software combines a precise aimbot, detailed ESP, internal vehicle module display, and a built-in radar, providing maximum awareness of everything happening on the battlefield. ESP allows you to see enemy vehicles, distance, nicknames, reload status, lead indicators, and also displays internal modules, including crew, ammunition, fuel tanks, and other vulnerable components. Additional features include a built-in 2D radar, rocket, bomb, and ATGM tracers with flexible display time settings, as well as a range of useful auxiliary functions. Thanks to its high level of information and user-friendly menu, First Hunt is suitable for both beginners and experienced War Thunder players.