Portal Permanent HWID Spoofer
Information about cheat
Portal Permanent HWID-Spoofer — the first of its kind private BIOS spoofer that actually works. This tool allows you to easily remove bans in Valorant and other games protected by anti-cheats EAC and BE. The package includes bypassing TPM errors, which is especially useful for Valorant and eliminates the need to replace the TPM module. The product supports most popular motherboard brands, and for other components, compatibility is almost complete. The price will pleasantly surprise you, considering the reliability and effectiveness of this solution. If you need a proven way to bypass blocks from Riot Vanguard or other supported anti-cheats — Portal Spoofer will be your ideal choice!
Attention! To use this spoofer you will need to reinstall Windows and BIOS, you will need a flash drive!
You need to enable RAID0 in the BIOS settings and have two disks in your system.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), BattleEye (BE), Ricochet (Call of Duty), Riot Vanguard
Supported Portal Spoofer games and anti-cheats
- Riot Vanguard (Valorant, League of Legends) + TPM ByPass
- EasyAntiCheat (EAC): Apex Legends, Rust, Fortnite, DBD, etc.
- BE (Dayz, Escape From Tarkov, R6S, PUBG)
- RICOCHET (Call Of Duty, Warzone, Black Ops, Modern Warfare)
- GTA V, FiveM, RageMP, etc.
- Other games protected by BE (BattleEye) anti-cheat
Other information about Portal Spoofer
- Supports most motherboards (Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Dell, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, NZXT, Predator)
- Supports Intel and AMD processors
- Supports Nvidia and AMD graphics cards
- Supports laptops and desktop PCs
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