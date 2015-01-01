Information about cheat

Meet the latest addition to the WH-Satano store – Unnamed External for Valorant. This software is developed in External format, enhancing security and allowing for gameplay with minimal risks. At the same time, the program operates stably and without noticeable lags, ensuring a smooth and comfortable gaming experience. The key feature is the vector Aimbot with several predefined modes. For aggressive battles, Rage mode is perfect; Semi-Rage offers a balance between reliability and stealth, and for the most inconspicuous gameplay, there is Legit – light assistance in aiming without arousing unnecessary suspicion. Additionally, the software features ESP for enemies and items: you will see complete information about opponents, including spike location, traps, abilities, and even dropped items on the ground. The functionality is complemented by options such as spike timer, Lineup Helper for ideal throws, and a static crosshair in the center of the screen. Unnamed External for Valorant features a modern and user-friendly menu with flexible parameter customization, along with reliable protection, making it one of the best choices for those who value security and stability.