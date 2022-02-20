Wh-Satano Multihack for Rust

Information about cheat

This cheat is something unusual in our assortment. This time we decided to go beyond legit software and release an unusual multifunctional Rage cheat for Rust. The hack includes Silent Aimbot, WH with a lot of settings and a huge number of exploits for complete fun when playing with a cheat. When buying this product, you can get our spoofer for free, so you will not get an HWID ban. Despite all its "rage" cheat, it is done quite well and the risk of a ban is minimal. We can talk about this cheat for a long time, so it will be easier for you to watch the video or read the full list of features below. And it will be even easier to buy this software and go to test all the features in the game!