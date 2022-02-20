Cheat for Marauders
Information about cheat
A new multifunctional cheat for the new game Marauders. The software is made of the highest quality and includes a lot of features: aimbot, ESP (wh to players and some other objects), god mode, no clip, money cheat and more! A huge number of functions, reliable bypass of the ban and excellent performance of the software. All this you get for a fair price. The hack also has a No Recoil and a speedhack that will help you establish real dominance over all players and farm loot and money as intensively as possible!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Player ESP(Wallhack)
- Player ESP - activate wh on other players
- Box ESP - show enemies with boxes
- Box Style - selection of the visual style of the boxes
- Snapline - lines from your model to models of other characters
- Skeleton - show players' skeletons (allows you to understand what position the player is in)
- Distance - shows how many meters from the target to you as text next to the target model
- Nickname - gives information about players' nicknames
- Health Bar - a bar showing the number of hit points a character has
World ESP
- Bots - activate wallhack against bots (if this parameter is disabled, then bots will not be shown)
- Exits - show exits
- Ships - show the location of ships
- Items - highlight loot and items displayed using the names of these items
- Corpses - show the corpses of other players and characters
- Turrets - show where the turrets are
- Item Distance - setting the display distance of items
Aimbot
- Aimbot - this feature is responsible for automatically aiming the sight at the enemy when shooting
- Enabled - the ability to enable/disable the aimbot
- Bind - key selection responsible for turning on aim
- Bone - selection of a body part that will serve as a target for the aimbot
- Lock - when working, aim will be fixed on targets either until a ceasefire or until the target is killed
- On Bots - if enabled, aim will also work on bots
- DrawFOV - show the radius of the aimbot as a circle around the sight
- Invisibles - if you activate this, then the aim will also work on invisible units
- FOV - aimbot working area radius
- Smooth - smoothness of cheat movements when aiming
- Distance - the distance at which Aimbot will work
Misc(Extra Features and Exploits)
- God Mode - god mode, invulnerability. If this feature is active, then you will be immortal
- No Clip - free flight mode in which you can fly through walls and various obstacles
- Cash Hack - the ability to set any amount of money in your character's inventory
- XP Hack - by pressing the Add 100 XP button, you can add 100 experience points to yourself at any time
- Infinity Stamina - Infinite stamina, you don't get tired when running or doing other stamina-demanding activities
- No Recoil - disables weapon recoil when firing
- No Spread - disables the spread of bullets when shooting, all bullets hit exactly one point
- Speedhack - speeds up the movement of your character in the selected number of times, can be used in conjunction with NoClip
- Binds - all features can be activated by pressing your chosen keys