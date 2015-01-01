Mason Software for Lost Light

Information about cheat

Introducing the private cheat Mason for Lost Light — a lightweight, stable, and highly secure solution for those who value precise gameplay. The functionality includes only Wallhack, which highlights other players, dogs, and certain loot. For convenience, a battle mode is implemented, activated with a single key — it disables all extra elements, leaving only enemy highlights so you can focus on combat. The cheat has no menu — all controls are executed by key combinations, making the software extremely simple and reliable to use. Thanks to its minimal set of features, Mason stands out for its high security and near-zero risk of detection. This is the perfect solution for players who just want a slight advantage without losing the thrill of the game. Simplicity, stability, and affordability make Mason the best choice among Lost Light cheats.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

Wallhack (WH)

  • Chams - a type of Wallhack represented by full model coloring
  • Players - WH colors player models
  • Pets - WH colors dogs
  • Loot - highlights certain items through walls

Mason Lost Light Options

  • F1 - activate Wallhack
  • F2 - enable Chams for highlighting loot and certain other items
  • F3 - when activated, disables all highlights leaving only enemy highlight (Battle Mode)

Leave review


Similar Products

Arcane Active Matter
  • Accurate aimbot and informative WH for players, bots, and loot
  • StreamProof and config system for convenient customization
  • User-friendly menu and support for three languages
Active Matter
from 5 $

Off the Grid Arcane
  • Balanced Vector Aimbot
  • Stylish Wallhack for Off The Grid
  • Speedhack and infinite sliding
Off The Grid
from 3 $

ARK Hack
  • The Best price ever
  • All needed features
  • Safe cheat
ARK
from 2.5 $

Evicted Spoofer
  • Bypass ban from Riot Vanguard (Valorant, LOL)
  • Bypass ban from EAC (Rust, Fortnite, Apex, etc.)
  • Bypass ban in Call of Duty and other games!
Spoofer
from 20 $