Introducing the private cheat Mason for Lost Light — a lightweight, stable, and highly secure solution for those who value precise gameplay. The functionality includes only Wallhack, which highlights other players, dogs, and certain loot. For convenience, a battle mode is implemented, activated with a single key — it disables all extra elements, leaving only enemy highlights so you can focus on combat. The cheat has no menu — all controls are executed by key combinations, making the software extremely simple and reliable to use. Thanks to its minimal set of features, Mason stands out for its high security and near-zero risk of detection. This is the perfect solution for players who just want a slight advantage without losing the thrill of the game. Simplicity, stability, and affordability make Mason the best choice among Lost Light cheats.