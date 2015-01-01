Mason Software for Lost Light
Information about cheat
Introducing the private cheat Mason for Lost Light — a lightweight, stable, and highly secure solution for those who value precise gameplay. The functionality includes only Wallhack, which highlights other players, dogs, and certain loot. For convenience, a battle mode is implemented, activated with a single key — it disables all extra elements, leaving only enemy highlights so you can focus on combat. The cheat has no menu — all controls are executed by key combinations, making the software extremely simple and reliable to use. Thanks to its minimal set of features, Mason stands out for its high security and near-zero risk of detection. This is the perfect solution for players who just want a slight advantage without losing the thrill of the game. Simplicity, stability, and affordability make Mason the best choice among Lost Light cheats.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Wallhack (WH)
- Chams - a type of Wallhack represented by full model coloring
- Players - WH colors player models
- Pets - WH colors dogs
- Loot - highlights certain items through walls
Mason Lost Light Options
- F1 - activate Wallhack
- F2 - enable Chams for highlighting loot and certain other items
- F3 - when activated, disables all highlights leaving only enemy highlight (Battle Mode)
