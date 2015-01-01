Unnamed Internal Software for Escape from Tarkov (EFT)
Information about cheat
Unnamed for Escape from Tarkov — a powerful internal cheat from a well-known developer, primarily focused on highly informative ESP and comfortable gameplay in any raid. The software combines advanced visual features with a fully customizable aimbot, allowing you to choose the optimal playstyle — from highly legit to more aggressive. In addition to classic ESP for players, bots, and loot, it includes Chams, extraction display, mines, quest items, bodies, and many other useful elements. The functionality is expanded with Speed Hack, No Inertia, Instant ADS, Night Vision, Thermal Vision, Third Person, FOV changer, bullet tracers, Combat Mode for quickly hiding unnecessary visuals, as well as a convenient config system with separate profile saving. Unnamed is a modern solution for those who value informativeness, flexibility, and stable performance.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher (BSG), Steam
Aimbot (Vector, Silent)
- Enabled – enables the aimbot (vector or silent)
- Vector Aim – natural‑looking aimbot with smooth target tracking
- Silent Aim – bullets hit targets inside Aim FOV without moving the crosshair
- Visible Only – targets only enemies visible on screen (not behind cover/walls)
- Ignore AI – aimbot will not target AI opponents
- Draw FOV – displays the aimbot FOV radius
- Draw Target Line – draws a line to the current target inside the FOV
- Mouse Key – lets you assign an activation key for the aimbot
- Mode – allows selecting activation mode (hold, toggle, always on)
- Filter – sets target priority (closest to player or closest to crosshair)
- Bone – selects the target body part (head, neck, chest, closest point)
- FOV – adjusts the target acquisition radius
- Smooth – adjusts aiming smoothness
- Speed – adjusts target snap speed
- Stickiness – adjusts how strongly the aim sticks to the target
- Max Distance – sets maximum distance for aimbot operation
Players & AI ESP (WH)
- Enabled – enables player and bot ESP
- Box – displays players and bots with ESP boxes
- Skeleton – displays skeletons of players and bots
- Head Circle – displays a circle around the head
- View Direction – shows the view direction of players and bots
- Health Bar – displays player and bot health bars
- OOF Arrows – shows arrows pointing to off‑screen enemies
- Name – shows player nicknames and bot names
- Side – displays faction of players or bots
- Weapon – shows equipped weapons
- Distance – displays distance to players and bots
- Max Distance – limits ESP render distance
- Chams – enables wall‑hack glowing models
- Visible – sets glow color for visible players
- Not Visible – sets glow color for players behind obstacles
Loot ESP
- Enabled – enables item and container ESP
- Name – displays item names
- Price – shows current item prices
- Distance – shows distance to items
- Categories – select item categories to display
- All – enables all item categories
- None – disables all item categories
- Min Price – hides items cheaper than set value
- Max Price – hides items more expensive than set value
- Max Distance – limits loot ESP render distance
- Search Bar – allows you to search for items by name to display them in ESP
Quest ESP
- Enabled – enables quest item display
- Name – displays quest item name
- Trader – shows which trader needs the item
- Distance – shows distance to quest item
- Kappa Required – highlights items required for Kappa
- Max Distance – limits quest item ESP distance
Exfil ESP
- Enabled – enables extraction point ESP
- Name – displays exfil name
- Status – shows exfil status
- Distance – displays distance to exfil
- Max Distance – limits exfil ESP distance
Mine ESP
- Enabled – enables mine ESP
- Name – displays mine name
- Distance – shows distance to mine
- Max Distance – limits mine ESP distance
Corpse ESP
- Enabled – enables corpse ESP
- Ignore Scav – hides SCAV bot bodies
- Name – shows name of dead player/bot
- Side – shows faction of the dead player
- Distance – displays distance to corpse
- Max Distance – limits corpse ESP distance
Other Features Unnamed Internal EFT
- Speed Hack – increases character movement speed
- No Flash – removes flashbang blindness
- No Inertia – removes weapon and movement inertia
- Instant Plant – instantly plants quest items without animation
- No Sway – removes weapon sway when aiming
- Instant ADS – removes aiming transition delay
- Extra Lean – increases leaning angle
- Ammo Counter – displays remaining ammo in magazine
- Bullet Tracer – shows bullet trajectory
- Night Vision – enables night vision
- Thermal Vision – enables thermal vision
- FOV Changer – changes camera field of view
- Third Person – enables third‑person camera
- Time of Day – changes client‑side time of day
- Sky Color – changes sky color effects
- Status – displays feature status overlay
- Status Font Size – changes status window font size
- Crosshair – displays a crosshair on screen
- Visual Font Size – changes ESP/visual font size
- Combat Mode – hides unnecessary ESP and shows only players
- Combat Disable – choose ESP features to disable in combat mode
- Config Name – sets name for a new config
- Create – creates a new config
- Configs – shows list of saved configs
- Load – loads selected config
- Save – saves current settings to selected config
- Delete – deletes selected config
- Refresh – refreshes config list
- Stream-Proof – the cheat interface is not visible when capturing a game via OBS, Discord, etc
- K/D Dropper – resets kill/death statistics
- BTR ESP – displays armored personnel carriers
Loot ESP Categories
- Ammo – display ammunition
- Ammo Container – display ammo containers
- Arm Band – display arm bands
- Armor – display armor
- Armor Plate – display armor plates
- Armored Equipment – display armored gear
- Assault Carbine – display assault carbines
- Assault Rifle – display assault rifles
- Assault Scope – display assault scopes
- Auxiliary Mod – display auxiliary weapon mods
- Backpack – display backpacks
- Barrel – display barrels
- Battery – display batteries
- Bipod – display bipods
- Building Material – display building materials
- Charging Handle – display charging handles
- Chest Rig – display chest rigs
- Combined Muzzle Device – display combined muzzle devices
- Combined Tactical Device – display combined tactical devices
- Common Container – display common containers
- Compact Reflex Sight – display compact reflex sights
- Compass – display compasses
- Cylinder Magazine – display drum magazines
- Drink – display drinks
- Drug – display medical drugs
- Electronics – display electronics
- Face Cover – display facemasks and coverings
- Flash Hider – display flash hiders
- Flashlight – display flashlights
- Flyer – display flyers
- Food – display food items
- Foregrip – display foregrips
- Fuel – display fuel
- Gas Block – display gas blocks
- Grenade Launcher – display underbarrel grenade launchers
- Handguard – display handguards
- Handgun – display pistols
- Headphones – display active headsets
- Headwear – display headwear
- Household Goods – display household goods
- Info – display informational items
- Ironsight – display iron sights
- Keycard – display keycards
- Knife – display knives
- Locking Container – display secure containers
- Lubricant – display lubricants
- Machinegun – display machine guns
- Magazine – display magazines
- Map – display maps
- Marksman Rifle – display DMRs
- Mechanical Key – display mechanical keys
- Medical Item – display medical items
- Medical Supplies – display medical supplies
- Medkit – display medkits
- Money – display currency
- Mount – display weapon mounts
- Multitools – display multitools
- Night Vision – display NV devices
- Other – display other items
- Pistol Grip – display pistol grips
- Planting Kits – display planting kits
- Portable Range Finder – display laser rangefinders
- Receiver – display receivers
- Recorder – display recorders
- Reflex Sight – display reflex sights
- Repair Kits – display repair kits
- Revolver – display revolvers
- Rocket – display rockets
- Rocket Launcher – display rocket launchers
- SMG – display SMGs
- Scope – display scopes
- Shotgun – display shotguns
- Silencer – display suppressors
- Sniper Rifle – display sniper rifles
- Special Item – display special items
- Special Scope – display special scopes
- Spring Driven Cylinder – display spring cylinders
- Stimulant – display stimulants
- Stock – display stocks
- Thermal Vision – display thermal devices
- Throwable Weapon – display throwables
- Tool – display tools
- UBGL – display underbarrel grenade launchers
- Vision Observation Device – display observation devices
- Weapon Mod – display weapon mods
- Weapon Parts – display weapon parts
- Weapon – display weapons
- Wearable – display wearable equipment
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