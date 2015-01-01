Information about cheat

Unnamed for Escape from Tarkov — a powerful internal cheat from a well-known developer, primarily focused on highly informative ESP and comfortable gameplay in any raid. The software combines advanced visual features with a fully customizable aimbot, allowing you to choose the optimal playstyle — from highly legit to more aggressive. In addition to classic ESP for players, bots, and loot, it includes Chams, extraction display, mines, quest items, bodies, and many other useful elements. The functionality is expanded with Speed Hack, No Inertia, Instant ADS, Night Vision, Thermal Vision, Third Person, FOV changer, bullet tracers, Combat Mode for quickly hiding unnecessary visuals, as well as a convenient config system with separate profile saving. Unnamed is a modern solution for those who value informativeness, flexibility, and stable performance.