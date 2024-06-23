Lite Software for DBD
Meet our new software for DBD. This cheat is a LITE version of our RAGE cheat and includes only the basic set of hacks necessary for a comfortable game: Player ESP, Object ESP, SkillCheck and unlocker. The software allows you to see players and all the necessary objects through walls, perform various actions perfectly, and also opens access to all DLC and skills. A simple and safe product, the lowest chance of ban and the most affordable price. Buy a LITE hack for DBD from us and you will definitely be satisfied.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Player ESP (Survivor & Killer)
- Player ESP - esp showing players
- Survivor ESP - ESP tab with survivor display settings
- Killer ESP - ESP tab with maniac display settings
- Skeleton ESP - ESP in the form of skeletons over the silhouettes of players
- Custom Colors - detailed customization of WH colors against players
- Wallhack - ESP works through walls and shows all players behind walls
Object ESP (World)
- Windows - show windows
- Pallets - show pallets
- Totems - display of totems
- Generators - display generators
- Traps - show traps/snares
- Hatch - hatches
- Escape Doors - doors for exit
- Chests - chests/containers
- Lockers - locks
- Hooks - hooks (gallows)
- Breakables - destructible objects
- Cennobite Boxes - boxes with cenobite
- Collectables - collectible items
- Colors - detailed color settings for objects
Misc (Other Software Features)
- FOV Changer - Increase Field of View
- Unlock All Customizations - open all customization items
- Unlock All DLCs - unlock all game add-ons
- Auto Skillcheck - automatic skill check (does generator repair and other actions for you)
- Menu Bind - the ability to select a key for the menu
- Save / Load CFG - allows you to save and load your cheat settings